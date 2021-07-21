Swinging history: Here's why Bob Wills continues to be celebrated at Cain's Ballroom

The Texas Playboys’ association with Cain’s Ballroom began in 1935. Weekly dances became twice-a-week dances. Radio broadcasts were relocated from the KVOO studio to Cain’s Ballroom. Wills used the radio show to promote upcoming performances in other towns, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys were so popular that people on the show route sometimes stood roadside in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the tour bus.

4. Western swing town

Because the KVOO radio broadcasts had such a sprawling reach (38 states, reportedly), Cain’s Ballroom and Tulsa became synonymous with western swing. Guitarist and arranger Eldon Shamblin, who joined Wills in 1937, said this to the Tulsa World’s Wayne Mason in 1970: “Why, I remember one time, when we had that midnight broadcast here back before the war. There was a bunch of people up in Wisconsin who chartered a rail coach and came to Tulsa. Just to dance. Can you imagine it?”

5. Day that lives in infamy