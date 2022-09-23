Survivor of Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash honors lives lost in tragedy 45 years ago

The 45th anniversary of a southern rock tragedy will arrive next month.

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle is honoring the memory of those whose lives were lost by continuing to make music.

On Oct. 20, 1977, an airplane transporting the band Lynyrd Skynyrd to a tour stop in Baton Rouge ran out of fuel and crashed in a wooded area near the Mississippi-Louisiana border.

Twenty-six people were on board the plane, which was shredded during descent.

Six people perished, including two band members from Oklahoma — guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister, backup singer Cassie Gaines.

Pyle was among 20 survivors. Despite injuries sustained in the crash, he walked from the wreckage to seek help for his friends. The journey included an encounter with a gun-toting farmer who saw Pyle’s bloodied body and suspected an escaped convict was on the loose.

For a recreation of the story, watch “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.” The film, completed despite legal obstacles, is available on streaming services, Blu-Ray and DVD.

“There have been many variations and accounts and contradictions of this story, but I was there,” Pyle says at the start of the film. “This is something that shouldn’t have happened, but it did. This is more than a story about the plane crash. It’s about the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the greatest southern rock band of all time.”

Pyle took part in a series of interviews this week to talk about commemorating the 45th anniversary of the crash and honoring those who died, including Ronnie Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s vocalist and band leader. The plans include Pyle continuing to tour with his band of 12 years. The Artimus Pyle Band has a tribute record on the way, and the album will feature “name” guests.

“We put 17 strong tracks up in Nashville in the can, and we have invited guest artists to come in,” Pyle said.

“We have Sammy Hagar singing ‘Simple Man.’ Billy Ray Cyrus is singing ‘Call Me the Breeze.’ Ronnie Dunn from Brooks & Dunn is singing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and Warren Hayes singing ‘Saturday Night Special’ and we have other major stars that I don’t have permission to say their names right now, but they are No. 1 icons in the music business that are going to pay tribute through their vocals on these tracks that we have laid down. We don’t have a name for the album yet, but it’s a tribute to Ronnie, his band and his music. That’s coming out soon. It will blow your mind when you hear it.”

Besides Van Zant and the Gaines siblings (born in Miami, Okla.), others who died in the crash were assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray.

Cassie Gaines joined the band before her brother. Steve Gaines was with the band for two albums — a 1976 live project and 1977’s “Street Survivors,” released three days before the plane crash.

Steve Gaines is credited as a writer or co-writer on four “Street Survivors” tracks — “I Know A Little,” “You Got That Right,” “I Never Dreamed” and “Ain’t No Good Life.” The album went gold in 10 days on its way to double-platinum status. The original album cover, featuring band members standing amid flames, was replaced because it was considered to be in poor taste following the plane crash. The plane did not burst into flames upon impact because the plane lacked fuel.

Pyle, during a phone interview with the Tulsa World, said Steve was one of the greatest people he ever met. He widened the compliment to include Cassie, another Gaines sibling (Bob) and their parents.

“They were just a different group of individuals,” he said. “They loved music. The mother and father supported Cassie and Steve and Bob. They actually built a canteen for their children to play music for all the local kids so they would have some place to go and stay off the street.”

Talking solely about Steve Gaines, Pyle called him a special guy — one whose green thumb allowed him to “grow anything.”

“But he was one of the greatest guitar players — completely fluid. Singer. Songwriter. Ronnie Van Zant immediately bonded with Steve Gaines,” Pyle said.

“They had a chance to put out a few things together that will cement Steve Gaines in the music world, but Steve didn’t have as much of an opportunity to spread his wings as Ronnie Van Zant did. Ronnie spread his wings like an eagle, and Steve was like a hawk. He didn’t get to really fully do that. But all the songs Steve wrote... he was able to get so much done in such a short time, and it was the same thing for Ronnie, actually. I just think about the possibilities of what it could have been with Steve and Ronnie. There would have been many more great collaborations, but we are lucky to have what we have.”

Asked specifically about Cassie Gaines, Pyle provided background material (attended Memphis State, sang in a production of “Hair,” performed in off-Broadway plays) and said this: “She was absolutely drop-dead beautiful and had a smile that wouldn’t stop. I went back to Miami, Oklahoma, and spent some time about 10 years ago with people who knew her. Her high school sweetheart, I hung out with him and I got to know Cassie a little bit better.”

Cassie Gaines was one of the Honkettes, the name given to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s female backup singers.

“Ronnie wanted three types of singers,” Pyle said. “He had this formula. JoJo Billingsley had kind of a whiskey voice. He wanted Leslie Hawkins. That was his soprano. And then Cassie was the middle voice. And it worked really well because their vocals are so much a part of the Skynyrd songs, the ones they are on, of course. Ronnie knew what he was doing.”

Billingsley was not part of the travel party when the plane crashed. Cassie Gaines and others were fearful of flying on the Convair CV-240 (Aerosmith declined to use it) because of prior scary experiences on the same plane. Those experiences are recounted in the film, which reminds viewers that Van Zant felt he wouldn’t live to see 30. He died three months shy of his 30th birthday.

Because viewers know what’s coming, it’s difficult to watch parts of the film. It’s difficult for Pyle, too. In 2021, told an interviewer he had seen the movie 11 times and cried every time.

“Every time I watch it, it’s very emotional,” he said. “The CGI of the plane crash, all that stuff looks so real. They made it look like what we went through. I’m really proud of the movie. I wish we would have had a bigger budget, but we did the best we could with what we had to work with, and I am very proud of it.”

Pyle is the central figure in the film and much of it is told from his vantage point. Asked about the importance of sharing the story, he said he could have sold his story for a million or two million dollars — and didn’t do that. He said he didn’t make a dime on the movie, though he did make music, since his band and friends and family contributed soundtrack material.

“The movie could have been shelved,” Pyle said, referring to courtroom challenges that had to be overcome before the film could be completed. “Those young actors and actresses, they were acting and putting their hearts and souls into a movie that could have been shelved forever. But we won the lawsuit. We prevailed. We are so happy. Like I said, I did not get paid for that movie. I just wanted the fans to know what we went through on that fateful day.”