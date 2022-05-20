Surging Oklahoma music artist Zach Bryan's 'American Heartbreak' album arrives

The popularity of Oologah country music artist Zach Bryan mushroomed in advance of his first album for Warner Records. The much-anticipated album has arrived.

“American Heartbreak” was released Friday via Warner Records. The album features 34 tracks, including songs titled “Tishomingo” and “Oklahoma City.”

Bryan said this in a news release about “American Heartbreak:”

“I would say true love of anything is supposed to rip your heart out and put it back together all in the same go round. This album to me is all the trials we face day-in and day out and I wrote all the stories on it hoping someone, somewhere might relate or some kid might pick up an instrument and replicate it in an effort to be an artist.”

Bryan said some songs on the album are sad or happy. Some are hopeful and some are hopeless.

“All of them mean something different to me and I pray they mean something to someone else,” he said. “‘American Heartbreak’ is my effort at trying to explain what being a 26-year-old man in America is like. There’s love, loss, revelry, resentment and forgiveness all wrapped into one piece of work. Thank you, guys, for listening, always.”

The release follows Bryan’s milestone of surpassing one billion global streams. His recent single “Something in the Orange” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot Country chart and was the No. 18 global streaming track overall with over 34.4 streams to date.

Bryan, a recent opening night headliner at the Calf Fry festival in Stillwater, is in the midst of a tour that will bring him to the Born & Raised music festival Sept. 16 in Pryor.

You can listen to “American Heartbreak” here.

