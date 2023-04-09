BIXBY — Among Corey Kent accomplishments: He played Cain’s Ballroom at age 11. He reached the final eight of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2015. He was rewarded with a record deal in 2022. He’s got a new album on the way. He’ll be a support act on a Jason Aldean tour that begins in July.

And don’t forget this: A framed poster of Kent, an Oklahoma singer-songwriter, has long been hanging on a wall at Scott’s Hamburgers in Bixby. He said that specific honor ranks “pretty high up there because it was one of the first places I would say was really proud of me and what I was doing. I wasn’t some big, famous country singer. They just were supportive of a hometown kid.”

Speaking of hometowns, UScellular is, for the second consecutive year, backing a “Locally Grown, Locally Live” music campaign (locallygrown.uscellular.com) that showcases recording artists and the places that shaped them.

One of six music artists selected for the campaign and a July 8 festival in Wisconsin, Kent appears in a one-minute video that introduces viewers to some of his favorite spots in Tulsa and Bixby, including Scott’s Hamburgers.

“That was my place,” Kent said in a phone interview arranged in conjunction with the campaign. “Every Friday night before a hometown football game, that’s where I was — to the extent that I would walk in and they would know my order.”

The order? A deluxe burger with Texas toast instead of a bun.

“The fry cook back there just knew,” Kent said. “I didn’t even have to say anything. That’s one of the things I love about Bixby is that it wasn’t the smallest town around, but it was still small enough that you felt known. I think that’s a cool way to grow up, and I feel like we are, as humans, wired to be known like that.”

Now known far beyond his hometown, Kent (back from gigs in Europe and Australia) spilled details about his soon-to-be-released single, “Something’s Gonna Kill Me.”

“It’s a song about there are risks with everything in life,” he said. “One of my favorite sayings is get busy living or get busy dying, which essentially means you’ve got a short amount of time here on Earth, and you might as well do everything you can to enjoy your time. For me, I like riding a motorcycle or smoking a cigarillo every now and then. There are some risks associated with that, and some people look at you like you are crazy, but if it makes you enjoy life that much more, then I think there’s a place for it. That’s what I think this song is about, and I’m excited for our fans to hear it.”

Among interview topics:

Cain’s Ballroom, part I

Kent performed at the historic venue when he was 11 because he fronted an age 15-under Western swing band assembled by Shelby Eicher and Rick Morton as a support act for a Bob Wills birthday bash.

“They put it together as a novelty thing to bring a smile to peoples’ faces,” Kent said. “Most people had never seen kids that age play that kind of music, and I had never even heard of that kind of music. But I was like, man, you are going to put me on the front of a stage at sold-out Cain’s Ballroom and maybe me even throw me a couple of hundred bucks? I am ‘in.’ I am 11 years old then, and a couple hundred bucks is everything.”

Kent said he was nervous about remembering all the words he was supposed to sing. Maybe a drink will have a calming effect?

“When you are 11 and you are at Cain’s Ballroom, the only thing you can have is a Red Bull,” he said. “They gave the band of kids Red Bulls, and I think every single song we played was like 10 BPMs faster than it ever should have been. We were all so nervous we couldn’t eat, and those of us who did eat were trying not to get sick before they went on stage. It was my first taste of a sold-out crowd and the exhilaration that comes with that. I guess you could say it’s where I got bit with the bug.”

Cain’s Ballroom, part II

Kent headlined at Cain’s Ballroom for the first time Dec. 23. It was a magical night and a full circle moment.

“I have just never had another show that was so embracing, and it was special to have so many friends and family there,” he said.

Absent was a friend he had met years earlier at Cain’s.

“His name was Nick,” Kent said. “We lost Nick during COVID, and it was a tragic loss for me. He wasn’t even 30 yet. But he was a really great friend. His wife and his son came to the show that night. He was our biggest supporter and just one of the greatest friends. It was right around Christmas time, so we got to help make his family’s Christmas a little better and support them with some financial backing for Christmas, and we got to bring his son up on stage. His son was 3 years old and was waving at the crowd. He just embraced that moment and took over. He was a little star on the stage. There are not a lot of shows that are that heartfelt and sentimental and mean that much to you. I’ll never forget it. That first sellout as a headliner at Cain’s Ballroom is always going to be one of my most revered shows.”

Mercury Lounge

Kent visited Mercury Lounge for his UScellular video.

“I think it’s the coolest dive bar in Tulsa,” he said. “I don’t even know if they consider themselves a dive bar. Maybe that’s offensive. Sorry if it is. I think it’s a compliment. It means it’s a local favorite, and you almost don’t want non-locals to find out about it because it’s so special.”

Kent said he loves the music scene at Mercury Lounge, and you never know who is going to show up. Maybe John Moreland. Maybe John Fullbright.

“You can see a Grammy-winning songwriter step onto that stage as a surprise and just world-class musicians there,” Kent said.

And Mercury Lounge holds a special place in his heart because it’s the first venue he sold out shows on back-to-back nights.

The record deal

“It’s kind of a childhood dream for most artists,” Kent said. “It happened when I stopped trying.”

Kent bailed out of Nashville, where he had been for years, because “it wasn’t working.” People told him leaving Nashville was the worst thing he could do for his career, but he still chose to pack his bags for Texas, where he and his wife could raise their kids around grandparents and other relatives. He didn’t give up music. He just took a different road.

“We were playing 100-plus shows a year, but we didn’t have a booking agent and a whole team assembled,” he said. “We were just putting out the best music we could and doing our thing in Texas and Oklahoma.”

Then the song “Wild as Her“ caught fire, and record deals started coming his way. It was announced in July of 2022 that he signed with Sony Music Nashville on the label’s RCA Nashville imprint.

“Because of the public — because of the fans and the supporters of our music — that’s why we had so many record deal offers,” he said. “It was entirely because of them, which is a pretty cool place to be. It wasn’t just some guy at the top of a massive record label who believes in you and wants to give you a chance. That is part of it, but it was driven by fans. It was driven by the demand for the music, which is the most gratifying thing for an artist.”

Seeing the world

Kent had never been outside of the U.S. until his recent gigs overseas, when his eyes were opened to the rest of the world. His wife’s family is from Italy, so he jokingly tells her he is the least cultured guy she knows. He was a “total tourist” when he arrived in London.

“I had to do the double-decker bus,” he said, “It started pouring rain. We were just like, this is awesome. It was freezing. It’s the most London thing I can think of. I’m walking around the Tower of London with my audio guide and my headphones on, just a complete tourist, but I loved it.”

There was a stop in Paris prior to Australia. France welcomed him to his first language barrier experience, but he enjoyed the adventure.

“Everybody was kind and you got to do some really cool, unique things while we were there, and the food was incredible,” he said. “I loved the pace of life, too. It feels like Americans, we work all the time. We are always working, which is a great trait, but it’s nice to slow down, too. It feels like the places I visited had a good sense of when to slow down a little bit.”

Living two dreams

“I’m kind of living out two dreams at the same time,” Kent said. “I’ve got a wife and three babies at home. They are all 5 and younger. I just always wanted to be a dad and have a big family. I did not have that growing up.”

He and his family reside in Frisco, Texas. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will be streamed live May 11 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

“What are the odds that I move to Texas and the year I start to get invited to these things, it happens in the town I live in?” Kent said. “It’s pretty crazy. It is literally like a five-minute drive from my front door down to the Star where they are going to hold the awards. I have no excuse not to be there unless they un-invite me.”

Kent said he will be doing an Instagram takeover when the awards show is there, and he hinted at additional involvement.

“It is going to be cool to be in your own backyard and have the awards show here and get to tell people about where to get the best cup of coffee and what diner to hit up in the morning,” he said. “It is going to be kind of a fun thing for me to show off the town where I live.”

Kent indicated Bixby and Frisco have some similarities. He said Frisco is a few steps ahead of where Bixby is heading.

“Bixby has changed so much over the years,” he said. “It’s kind of a premier place to raise a family, and that’s exactly how I view Frisco — great schools, super kind people, and you have kind of got everything you need right there and you don’t have to venture very far.”

Locally grown, locally live

Tulsa’s Kaitlin Butts was selected for the inaugural UScellular homegrown music campaign last year. Kent said it was humbling to be selected for a 2023 campaign along with Scotty McCreery (Garner, North Carolina), Greylan James (Knoxville, Tennessee), Kalie Shorr (Portland, Maine), Hailey Whitters (Shueyville, Iowa) and Morgan Wade (Floyd, Virginia).

“Hailey Whitters was actually with us in Australia,” Kent said. “She went on right before us, and we got to watch her set. She is just a superstar. As soon as she got done with her set, we started ours and I look over my left shoulder and I see her standing next to my wife for the whole show. It’s just a cool camaraderie within country music that I think is unique to our genre, really. It’s like the more the merrier, and the more friends you have the better. I feel like I am doing this with some friends and some people I look up to.”

Kent appreciates that UScellular gave him the freedom to show off locations of his choosing in the video.

“There are more high-end — or whatever you want to call it — kind of places that I could have taken them that might have been a different representation,” he said. “But those are the places that I loved, and they let me take them to my version of my hometown that I grew up in and experienced, and it was really cool.”

Kent said his father lives in Kellyville and sometimes treks to Scott’s Hamburgers for lunch.

“I’ll get a text of that poster every now and then,” he said. “I know exactly where he is at and what he is doing. He doesn’t even have to say anything. It’s kind of a special bond that my dad and I have that (Scott’s Hamburgers) started.”