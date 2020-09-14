 Skip to main content
Sunny Sweeney coming to Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will be the site of a socially distanced Sunny Sweeney concert. 

 Tulsa World file

Cain’s Ballroom will host country music artist Sunny Sweeney for a reserved seating, socially distanced concert Thursday, Oct. 8.

Tickets are on sale at the Can’s Ballroom box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tickets will only be sold as a reserved table of four, and the venue will have a limited capacity. Tables are available in three tiers: $120 (plus fees) for four tickets and table and one signed show poster; $90 (plus fees) for four tickets and a table; $60 (plus fees) for four tickets and a table.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start at 8:30 p.m.

To attend these shows, guests will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting the venue, ordering food or drinks from the bar, going to and from the bathrooms, buying merchandise and if you are unable to social distance. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available around the venue and at the bar(s).

Jimmie Tramel

