Sublime tribute band Badfish coming to Cain's Ballroom this spring

The Sublime tribute band Badfish is bringing its 2023 Shark Attack spring tour to Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on April 13, a news release states. 

Tickets start at $15 and are available now at the Cain's box office or on their website

Sublime was an "eclectic" band from the '90s whose run ended with the death of their lead singer, guitarist and songwriter, Brad Nowell, in 1996. The tribute band prides itself by replicating "Sublime's essence" but performs "not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does," the release continues.

"Badfish make their mark on audiences by playing with the spirit of Sublime," the release states.

