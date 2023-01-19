Sublime tribute band Badfish coming to Cain's Ballroom this spring

Tickets start at $15 and are available now at the Cain's box office or on their website .

Sublime was an "eclectic" band from the '90s whose run ended with the death of their lead singer, guitarist and songwriter, Brad Nowell, in 1996. The tribute band prides itself by replicating "Sublime's essence" but performs "not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does," the release continues.