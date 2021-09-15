 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Styx coming to River Spirit
0 Comments

Styx coming to River Spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STYX

Styx is returning to the River Spirit Casino Resort. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced that the classic rock band Styx will perform Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Cove.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 and can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Styx draws from over four decades of hits. The band’s newest release is “Crash of the Crown,” a studio album written pre-pandemic and recorded during the pandemic.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union recounts 'terrifying' encounter with racists in Croatia

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News