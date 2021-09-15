Styx coming to River Spirit

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced that the classic rock band Styx will perform Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Cove.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 and can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.
Styx draws from over four decades of hits. The band’s newest release is “Crash of the Crown,” a studio album written pre-pandemic and recorded during the pandemic.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.