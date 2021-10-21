'Stronger Together' exhibit at Woody Guthrie Center shows impact of women in country music

If you want to understand the power that country music can have on society, look to the ladies.
One can go as far back as the 1920s, when sisters-in-law Sara and Maybelle Carter brought so-called "mountain music" to the mainstream as the Carter Family, with Sara's distinctive vocals and Maybelle's inventive guitar-playing.
It continued through the 1950s and '60s, as artists such as Kitty Wells, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and others sang about the real issues facing women of the day, from birth control to "d-i-v-o-r-c-e."
And today, the world of country music is being challenged and revitalized by diverse artists including Brandi Carlisle, the Chicks, Mickey Guyton and Yola.
It is a history that is told in the new exhibit on display at the Woody Guthrie Center, titled "Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music."
The exhibit was created by the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and curated by the museum's founding executive director, Bob Santelli. The Woody Guthrie Center is the second stop on the exhibit's national tour.
Kelsey Goelz, associate curator of the Grammy Museum, said one impetus for the creation of the exhibit was a study of how female artists are represented on U.S. country music radio stations.
"Between 2010 and 2019, this study showed that female artists were on the air only 10 percent of the time," Goelz said. "But when you looked at the number of major awards won by female artists, and when you see how popular their music is on streaming services such as Spotify, it's obvious that the work these women are doing is striking a chord with listeners.
"So we wanted to highlight the triumphs of women in country music, and how they have had a dominant influence on this music from the very beginning," Goelz said.
The exhibit is arranged chronologically, beginning with such pioneering artists as the Carter Family; Patsy Montana, whose "I Want to be a Cowboy's Sweetheart" was the first country record by a female artist to sell 1 million copies; and Cindy Walker, a performer and songwriter who penned such hits as "Cherokee Maiden" for Bob Wills, "You Don't Know Me," "In the Misty Moonlight" and "Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)," which was covered by artists such as Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell and Lacey J. Dalton.
Displays include two stage outfits worn by superstar Dolly Parton along with her rhinestone-rimmed banjo, the neck of which is inlaid to resemble stained glass windows highlighted by multi-colored butterflies.
Other displays feature Taylor Swift’s boots and dress from her “Tim McGraw” video, along with an unusual six-string banjo; Carlile’s custom Manuel Cuevas duster worn during the first all-female headlining set at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival; Caylee Hammack’s guitar, given to her by her father before she moved to Nashville, and that survived a house fire; and Rosanne Cash’s Martin OM-28M acoustic guitar, decorated with a signature rose.
Goelz said the Grammy Museum likes to add a local element at each venue. For the show's Tulsa run, that includes an exhibit dedicated to Tulsa-born singer-songwriter Gus Hardin, whose powerful, whiskey-tinged voice earned her the Academy of Country Music's Best New Female Vocalist award in 1984, and whose career was tragically cut short in a fatal automobile accident.
Also new to the exhibit are two items loaned by Wanda Jackson — her bright pink Daisy Rocks acoustic guitar, and jacket she often wears when performing.
"Wanda Jackson really has had a genre-defying career," Goelz said. "I think she always thought of herself as a country artist, but she was more than willing to delve into rockabilly and straight-out rock 'n' roll to get herself heard."
The exhibit also includes a number of multi-media stations, from continuous videos showcasing female country artists performing at Grammy Award ceremonies from the 1960s to the present day, to an interactive display that provides in-depth information on 25 of the most influential country albums by female artists, ranging from Pasty Cline and Kitty Wells to Emmylou Harris and Carrie Underwood.
Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said the exhibit is a perfect fit for the center and its mission.
"One thing about the women in country music — they have always addressed serious issues more directly than most of the men," she said. "Back when most male country singers were doing songs about Mama and trains and getting drunk, the women were singing about 'The Pill' and 'Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'.'
"And that continues today," McCloud said. "Artists like Mickey Guyton, whose song 'Black Like Me' is such a powerful statement, and the British singer Yola are among the female artists in country music who are using their art to be activists. Their music says, 'We're here, and we have something important to say.' And they can do it in such a beautiful way."