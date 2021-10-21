'Stronger Together' exhibit at Woody Guthrie Center shows impact of women in country music

Also new to the exhibit are two items loaned by Wanda Jackson — her bright pink Daisy Rocks acoustic guitar, and jacket she often wears when performing.

"Wanda Jackson really has had a genre-defying career," Goelz said. "I think she always thought of herself as a country artist, but she was more than willing to delve into rockabilly and straight-out rock 'n' roll to get herself heard."

The exhibit also includes a number of multi-media stations, from continuous videos showcasing female country artists performing at Grammy Award ceremonies from the 1960s to the present day, to an interactive display that provides in-depth information on 25 of the most influential country albums by female artists, ranging from Pasty Cline and Kitty Wells to Emmylou Harris and Carrie Underwood.

Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said the exhibit is a perfect fit for the center and its mission.

"One thing about the women in country music — they have always addressed serious issues more directly than most of the men," she said. "Back when most male country singers were doing songs about Mama and trains and getting drunk, the women were singing about 'The Pill' and 'Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'.'