 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stillwater's Tumbleweed Dance Hall undergoing renovations

  • Updated
  • 0
Tumbleweed

Music fans watch Zach Bryan perform during Calf Fry 2022 at The Tumbleweed in Stillwater.

 Mike Simons Tulsa World

The Tumbleweed, a decades-old Stillwater dance hall and staging ground for concerts, is being upgraded to “world class” venue, according to a news release about the project.

Said the release: “When Guy Clark of Woodward and Cary McBride of Stillwater bought the Tumbleweed from the previous owner in March of 2011, they envisioned what this legendary event center could become. Having invested millions of dollars, Clark and McBride are overseeing the ongoing renovations of both the inside of the Tumbleweed Dance Hall and outside with the goal of having a venue that Stillwater and the State of Oklahoma can be proud of.”

Opinion editor Ginnie Graham joins the podcast to talk about their go-to local restaurants with Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel. Plus, a discussion classic TV and what's coming up in the Scene section this weekend.

The release said they saw where the entire 99 acres needed some work in order to become Oklahoma’s finest indoor/outdoor venue.

“With an outdoor capacity of over 15,000 people and 2,500 on the inside, we are transforming the Tumbleweed Dance Hall into an entertainment venue second to none,” McBride said in the releease. “There’s no finer home than Stillwater, the birthplace of Red Dirt country music. Oklahoma State University and the City of Stillwater can be proud of what the Tumbleweed has become.”

People are also reading…

The Tumbleweed has hosted 30 years of events like Calf Fry (the 2023 festival is May 4-6) and College Days as well as other indoor and outdoor events. Some of country music’s biggest stars have played at the Tumbleweed, including Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and Miranda Lambert. McBride said the Tumbleweed “needed a bit of a makeover to turn it back into the show palace that it once was and be attractive to today’s top artists to want to play here.”

Calf Fry 2023 is scheduled May 4-6. Performers are expected to be announced this month. Early bird ticket pricing is available at calffry.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lenny Kravitz has led tributes to Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert