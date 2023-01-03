Stillwater's Tumbleweed Dance Hall undergoing renovations

The Tumbleweed, a decades-old Stillwater dance hall and staging ground for concerts, is being upgraded to “world class” venue, according to a news release about the project.

Said the release: “When Guy Clark of Woodward and Cary McBride of Stillwater bought the Tumbleweed from the previous owner in March of 2011, they envisioned what this legendary event center could become. Having invested millions of dollars, Clark and McBride are overseeing the ongoing renovations of both the inside of the Tumbleweed Dance Hall and outside with the goal of having a venue that Stillwater and the State of Oklahoma can be proud of.”

The release said they saw where the entire 99 acres needed some work in order to become Oklahoma’s finest indoor/outdoor venue.

“With an outdoor capacity of over 15,000 people and 2,500 on the inside, we are transforming the Tumbleweed Dance Hall into an entertainment venue second to none,” McBride said in the releease. “There’s no finer home than Stillwater, the birthplace of Red Dirt country music. Oklahoma State University and the City of Stillwater can be proud of what the Tumbleweed has become.”

The Tumbleweed has hosted 30 years of events like Calf Fry (the 2023 festival is May 4-6) and College Days as well as other indoor and outdoor events. Some of country music’s biggest stars have played at the Tumbleweed, including Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and Miranda Lambert. McBride said the Tumbleweed “needed a bit of a makeover to turn it back into the show palace that it once was and be attractive to today’s top artists to want to play here.”

Calf Fry 2023 is scheduled May 4-6. Performers are expected to be announced this month. Early bird ticket pricing is available at calffry.com.