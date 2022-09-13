Still hungry: Cody Jinks' rise includes return to Born & Raised Music Festival

By way of Twitter, music artist Cody Jinks (next stop: Pryor) shares interesting recollections from his career journey.

A sampling of his tweets:

Aug. 16: Right around this time in 2013, we played the Bears Den in Howard, Kansas. Made $500 plus another $50 in merch sales. Paid the band, drank some beer, got some food for us all, fueled up and rolled home broker than we left. Loved every minute of it.

Aug. 23: I used to play acoustic sets for $100 at grocery stores. If you want to find your success, you have to do whatever it takes.

Aug. 26: Got a $300 offer to play a club in Indiana years back. Nobody showed up. Zero. Ripped it up as if the room was full. Bar owner offered me $200 to stop playing. “Nope” and, two songs later, got the $300. Needed it to #survive and get back home. Stay #Determined.

Now?

Jinks is regarded as the biggest independent country artist on the planet, and he will be the Saturday night headliner at the 2022 Born & Raised Music Festival. The outlaw, Texas and red dirt country music and camping festival will take place Friday through Sunday on Rocklahoma turf (Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds). Jinks closed the 2021 Born & Raised Music Festival with a Sunday performance.

Talking about his rise from grocery store troubadour to festival headliner, Jinks said, “I feel like that cat that’s just scratching and clawing. I still have a hunger, the same one I started with when I started playing bars 24 years ago. It has been a minute, but I still have that drive. I would be doing it on the front porch or in front of festival crowds anyway. People are still wanting to see me do it, see us play. I guess it’s better that I leave the house and go play for people as opposed to inviting 15,000 people to my house.”

Jinks was at his home in north Texas when he took part in a pre-festival phone interview. He said he was being dad to his kids before heading back out on the road.

“We homeschool them. They’re here all the time. I enjoy that,” he said. “But whenever I’m the substitute teacher, which is the case today, they don’t do what they’re supposed to do all the time. It’s like pulling teeth, trying to get them to get all their subjects done, but fortunately my wife just returned home.”

Jinks’ wife, a teacher by trade, arrived to save the day.

Following are selected questions and answers from the interview:

You tweeted that you love the Born & Raised Music Festival. Why do you love it?

“We’ve been fortunate over the past several years to become kind of regulars in some really, really great and well-run festivals all over the country. ... People know which ones I’m talking about. But just the atmosphere at the Born & Raised Festival, it was great. And I think that the higher-ups that are out there just really have done a great job of making it a family (event). I camped out. I went for all three days. They made a big deal out of my daughter’s birthday. The crowd was great. The venue itself was fantastic. They did a wonderful job of building it, so it was just a bunch of really, really great things that I can pinpoint that just made me fall in love with it.”

You hung out all three days?

“We did, and that’s what I’m saying. The lineup, they are getting great people — people that I am a fan of. Like I said, last year my daughter went with me. We took the motor home up and I didn’t play until Sunday. We were there Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then my wife and my son joined us later, but this year we’re going up Friday morning and we’re going to enjoy the day watching all the bands Friday. I’ll play Saturday night and then we’ll get up Sunday and just keep watching music. We’ll make it home eventually. I’m dragging the whole family with me this time. I’m just going to camp out in the bus for a few days.”

Was there any point during your low-paying years when you thought your dream wasn’t going to be realized?

“No, there really wasn’t because I didn’t have a choice. I didn’t have a Plan B. I remember around ‘08 or ‘09, my wife and I had been married for four or five years. We found out she was pregnant with our first one and we were six figures in debt. I didn’t know how in the world I was going to get out of all that debt, because if you remember back then, fuel jumped up kind of like it just did here recently and that’s back whenever we were making $400 a night or $500 a night. Just the fuel was taking up all the money. I was floating that on credit cards so I just got an insane amount of credit card debt. It took us four or five years to actually start making money and it took even longer to get out the hole that we had dug, but there was never any quit. I didn’t really have any other choices.”

When did you know the dream was going to come true and you were going to get over the hump?

“I was probably 36 when I got my first tour bus, and I figured once I had done that... I was like, OK. At 36, you’re thinking that’s pretty old to really kind of get over the hump, as you said. But I always kind of looked at guys like Willie Nelson. Willie was in his early 40s before he became like the Willie we know today.”

Born and Raised is an outlaw, Texas and red dirt music festival. Do you wear the outlaw label as a badge of honor?

“I don’t really consider myself an outlaw, so to speak. I understand that I get lumped into that and it doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t mind it, but I look at the guys that laid the foundation for guys like me. Those guys were the outlaws. Just the way that we have done it, we have done it by ourselves, so it’s easy to get that moniker. That’s why I understand it. It doesn’t bother me, but I really don’t call myself that.”

Your music history is so varied (Jinks once fronted a thrash metal band, Unchecked Aggression), and I have seen photos of you wearing Johnny Cash and AC/DC shirts at your shows. Your interests seem all over the place.

“Oh man, I am all over the place. I mean, musically, that’s the thing with our band is it’s comprised of a whole bunch of different people that listen to a whole bunch of different things, so you get a whole bunch of different kind of influences.”

You’re no stranger to being in front of a bunch of people. Was it a whole different kind of nervous when you threw out a first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game?

“That’s a thrill. That’s really fun to be able to do that. It’s kind of scary. They will tell you don’t put the ball in the dirt. Don’t skip the ball, If you really want to do it right, you’ve got to throw from the actual rubber on the mound. Fortunately enough, I have thrown enough baseballs to be pretty comfortable up there.”

Is baseball your sport? You have had sports figures, including baseball players, on your podcast.

“I love baseball. I’m a Rangers fan, so it has been really tough since about 2011. Football is my main thing. Once this time of year hits, it’s football season, and I get really excited.”

You have had sports figures, music artists from different genres, professional wrestlers and even your bus driver as guests on your podcast. Who’s your dream guest you would like to get on the podcast?

“I would have loved to have had Merle Haggard. I missed that boat. It’s hard (to choose). I’d have to say right now, just as far as people who are living or would be able to do it, James Hetfield would be up there. Tom Hanks would be up there. I could give you a whole list, but those two keep popping up. It’s a fun thing to get ahold of some of these people I didn’t think we would be able to get. Who would have thought that we were going to be able to interview Ronda Rousey?”

You mentioned Haggard. Of course Haggard is loved in Oklahoma. Why Haggard?

“Haggard was always my favorite. He was a great musician, a great songwriter, a great singer. He was just the whole package.”

About this time last year, you released your first official video and it was for the song “Hurt You.” Why did you wait so long to do your first video?

“I just never really had much interest in doing videos. I still don’t have a lot of interest in doing videos. I’ll probably do another one eventually, but I had fun doing it. I was like, I might as well do one sooner or later.”

The video was a vampire story. Who was the vampire fan? You or the writer-director of the video?

“I can’t really remember. It just kind of came to be. I think the writer and director, it was kind of his brainchild. I was like, ‘OK, cool. We can take that and run with it.’”

Do you have a reaction to being labeled the biggest independent country artist on the planet?

“I don’t think much about it. As far as I know, it’s true. But I don’t really focus on it. I know it’s a cool selling point and things of that nature, but we are just trying to go to work and keep getting better.”

