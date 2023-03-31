Rapper, producer and activist Steph Simon creates music with a mission.

After the death of his mother, the then-20-year-old Tulsa native turned his focus toward hip-hop music and exploring the history of Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre. From there, Simon discovered his purpose: creating music with meaning that highlights Tulsa’s past while working to create a brighter future.

Through his personal music and collaborations like Fire in Little Africa — an award-winning collective of musicians and artists gathered to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — Simon sheds light on important topics and gives a platform to up-and-coming artists in the community.

“Hip-hop is community, hip-hop is social justice, hip-hop is outreach,” Simon said. “I’m trying to leave Tulsa better than I found it and give others a platform to make it better, too.”

Simon is also using his musical talents to inspire younger generations, teaching students at McLain High School of Science and Technology all about creative writing and recording.

"I love coming up with ideas that can help someone have a better situation than what I had," Simon said. "I want to help people create things that can change their lives for the better."

Simon's latest album, created with his collective World Culture Music, is called "What Would Jim Do" and is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information about Steph Simon, visit fireinlittleafrica.com or follow him on Instagram at @stephxsimon.

