St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Colter Wall, Wade Bowen coming to Cain's Ballroom

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will make an April 26 tour stop at Cain’s Ballroom as part of a 30-date 2022 U.S. Tour. Cain’s Ballroom also announced upcoming shows by Wade Bowen (Jan. 22) and Colter Wall (Feb. 3).

St. Paul & the Broken Bones is touring in support of a new album, The Alien Coast, scheduled for Jan. 28 release, and will be joined by Daniel Ponder at Cain’s.

Tickets start at $30, plus fees, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Tickets go on sale the same time and date for the Wall show (tickets are $25 and up) and the Bowen show ($20 and up).

For the St. Paul & The Broken Bones show, all attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.