 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Colter Wall, Wade Bowen coming to Cain's Ballroom
0 Comments

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Colter Wall, Wade Bowen coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Paul & Broken Bones

Paul Janeway of St. Paul and The Broken Bones perform at the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will make an April 26 tour stop at Cain’s Ballroom as part of a 30-date 2022 U.S. Tour. Cain’s Ballroom also announced upcoming shows by Wade Bowen (Jan. 22) and Colter Wall (Feb. 3).

St. Paul & the Broken Bones is touring in support of a new album, The Alien Coast, scheduled for Jan. 28 release, and will be joined by Daniel Ponder at Cain’s.

Tickets start at $30, plus fees, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Tickets go on sale the same time and date for the Wall show (tickets are $25 and up) and the Bowen show ($20 and up).

For the St. Paul & The Broken Bones show, all attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mariah Carey unveils Christmas-themed lifestyle collection

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey
Music

Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

  • Updated

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News