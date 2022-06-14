 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spoon making tour stop at Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Spoon

In this 2016 photo, Britt Daniel of the U.S indie rock band Spoon performs at the Marvin Festival in Mexico City. Spoon will perform at Cain's Ballroom. AP Photo/Berenice Bautista

 Jimmie Tramel

Spoon’s Lucifer On The Sofa Tour will make a Tuesday, Oct. 11 stop at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 at 10am at the box office, online cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $35, plus fees.

