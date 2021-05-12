Spoiler alert: Russian dolls on 'The Masked Singer' have Tulsa connection

Stop reading now if you havent watched the most recent episode of "The Masked Singer" and want to be surprised.

Keep reading if you want to know the Tulsa connection to the fifth season of the Fox series.

As suspected, the Russian doll characters in “The Masked Singer” were revealed to be the Tulsa music trio Hanson.

This was posted to Hanson’s Twitter account after the Wednesday night reveal: “You know it’s true what they say. Dolls do have more fun. Being a part of MS5 was amazing, everything but the Spandex.”

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson participated in a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly in conjunction with the unmasking. They talked about being on the show and a new album, titled Against the World. Taylor Hanson told EW that music from the album is being released in monthly installments, so essentially every song is a single.

