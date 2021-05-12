 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spoiler alert: Russian dolls on 'The Masked Singer' have Tulsa connection
0 comments

Spoiler alert: Russian dolls on 'The Masked Singer' have Tulsa connection

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stop reading now if you havent watched the most recent episode of "The Masked Singer" and want to be surprised.

Keep reading if you want to know the Tulsa connection to the fifth season of the Fox series.

As suspected, the Russian doll characters in “The Masked Singer” were revealed to be the Tulsa music trio Hanson.

This was posted to Hanson’s Twitter account after the Wednesday night reveal: “You know it’s true what they say. Dolls do have more fun. Being a part of MS5 was amazing, everything but the Spandex.”

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson participated in a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly in conjunction with the unmasking. They talked about being on the show and a new album, titled Against the World. Taylor Hanson told EW that music from the album is being released in monthly installments, so essentially every song is a single.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woodyfest returning to Okemah
Music

Woodyfest returning to Okemah

  • Updated

Two-time Grammy-award winning (and seven-time nominee) singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will make her WoodyFest debut along with multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and author Mary Gauthier and two-time Texas Music Awards Best Female Vocalist winner Brennan Leigh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News