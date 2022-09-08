Spark Summit returns to showcase tech, innovation, music and art

The Spark Summit is returning to downtown Tulsa for a second year, featuring tech, immersive art, music and entrepreneurship in conjunction with the Dreamland Festival, a new music festival created by artist and community leader Steph Simon.

The free two-day summit — scheduled Sept. 16-17 at Holberton Tulsa, 15 N. Cheyenne Ave. — is courtesy of Holberton Tulsa and Tulsa Creative Engine.

Designed to be a catalyst for creative innovation in Tulsa, Spark Summit will include augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, as well as keynotes from nationally known entrepreneurs, technologists, artists and filmmakers, plus panel conversations with local leaders.

“Holberton Tulsa is thrilled to host creative leaders in technology, business, music and art to connect, learn and build Tulsa’s future together,” Libby Ediger, CEO of Holberton Tulsa, said in a news release. “Spark Summit will cover everything from the creator economy, culture and placemaking to technological advancements in data privacy, artificial intelligence and the latest in virtual and augmented reality.”

Featured guests will include Atlanta-based entrepreneur Ryan Wilson (The Gathering Spot), artist-entrepreneur LaRussell, filmmaker and head of Forbes Entertainment Travis Collins and Mexico City-based virtual reality artist Alfredo Salazar-Caro.

Free musical performances are available to attendees outside at the Holberton Main Stage from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Frider entertainers include Tulsa artists COMBSY, Dr. View, Lex, Suarez Republic, Medicensanto and Ausha LaCole. Saturday’s lineup features a day party hosted by underground hip-hop collective Cypher 120, featuring performances by Murs, Written Quincey, 1st Verse and more. A full schedule can be found at tulsacreativeengine.org/spark-summit.

New this year are immersive art and virtual reality experiences at Holberton, Aaru Entertainment and at locations throughout north Cheyenne Avenue during the Spark Summit. The experiences include a futuristic-western exhibition by artist Rebekah Campbell McIlwain, a pop-up tattoo bar by artist JuhFayFay, an immersive walkthrough exhibit by artist Shelby Aloisio with Tulsa Artist Fellows Shane Darwent and Sarah Ahmad and a new featured exhibit from influential art collective No Parking Studios.

“We are excited to partner with Dreamland Festival to make ‘918 Day’ weekend a full-scale celebration of everything that is Tulsa music, art and culture,” Tulsa Creative Engine executive director Chris Davis said. “With Dreamland’s 100-plus local and national musical performances, and Spark Summit guest speakers, visual art and virtual reality exhibitions, this is truly a festival at the scale Tulsa has not seen in years.”

Spark Summit is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to reserve spots at TCESparkSummit.com. Limited walk-ups will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The full list of Dreamland performers and tickets for both single days and a weekend pass can be found at dreamlandtulsa.com.

Dreamland Festival and Spark Summit are supported by a wide array of partners in addition to Tulsa Creative Engine and Holberton Tulsa, including Downtown Tulsa Partnership, Fansub, Tulsa Remote, Fire in Little Africa, Build in Tulsa, Ascension St. John, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Aaru Entertainment, Asemio and others.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'Switzer: The Players' Coach'