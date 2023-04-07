The BOK Center will be hosting the Southern Soul Extravaganza Tour on May 19.
The show will include a performance from R&B soul singer King George and other R&B artists such as Tuka, Sir Charles, Big Pokey, Adrian Bagher and Josh Myles, a news release states.
King George will be performing hit songs like "Keep On Rollin'," “Too Long,” “Leave and Party” and “Don’t Let me Be Blind,” the release continues.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $69.50.
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
