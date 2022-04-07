Soundtrack concert coincides with release of shot-in-Oklahoma film starring Darci Lynne

To celebrate the upcoming release of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “A Cowgirl’s Song,” The Imaginaries and Darci Lynne are teaming for “A Cowgirl’s Song in Concert” event April 22 at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.

The Imaginaries (husband-and-wife duo Maggie McClure and Shane Henry) wrote and produced the 11-song soundtrack for the film. The Imaginaries star in the film alongside “Charlie’s Angels” alum Cheryl Ladd and Darci Lynne, an “America’s Got Talent” champ who is making her film debut.

The concert event will feature songs from the soundtrack, new originals and “fun covers,” according to a news release. For tickets, go here.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Amberley Snyder Freedom Foundation, which provides opportunities, confidence-driven activities and support for those with special needs and disabilities. Snyder, a paralyzed professional barrel racer, appears in “A Cowgirl’s Song,” the fourth installment in the “Cowgirls ‘N Angels” franchise.

The new film is scheduled for April 22 theatrical and VOD release. The coming-of-age drama follows an aspiring but adrift teen singer who goes to live with her grandmother, once a country music legend, who has fallen on hard times after the death of her husband. Together, they overcome adversity and find redemption through their love of music.

The Americana and country-driven soundtrack, which will be distributed by INgrooves, features recordings from The Imaginaries and each of the leading actresses. The soundtrack also features fiddler Byron Berline, who died a few months after the soundtrack recording session.

Tulsa World Scene: Revival of the Turnpike Troubadours

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.