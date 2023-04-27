Brent Giddens, winner of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest, will perform and Jake Flint will be honored posthumously with the Restless Spirit Award at the 2023 Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival.

The schedule has been released for the festival, which will feature 75 songwriters performing across five venues May 7 in Stillwater.

The 12th-year festival benefits Red Dirt Relief Fund, a non-profit that provided aid to more than half the artists in the lineup during the pandemic and more than $700,000 to music professionals statewide over the past decade.

A news release in advance of the festival included the following information:

The schedule: With the addition of three new venues for 2023, organizers created a grid to help attendees plan the best way to see songwriters perform acoustic song swap sets. The festival is also providing a free shuttle that will run a loop around festival venues throughout the day. See the grid and purchase tickets at reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe.

Restless Spirit Award: At 5:40 p.m. at the Grand Casino Stage at Outlaws, the Restless Spirit Award will be presented to Flint’s widow, Brenda Flint, alongside his family.

Flint was a red dirt songwriter who played regionally, recorded four albums and was named “Breakout Artist of the Year” at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019. He was a longtime friend to many musicians and a loyal supporter of the Red Dirt Relief Fund.

Flint performed at Gypsy Café three times and produced livestreams of Red Dirt Relief Fund events and festivals during the pandemic, when events could not take place in person. Flint died in his sleep a few hours after his wedding to Brenda in November of 2022.

The Restless Spirit Award is given by Red Dirt Relief Fund in recognition of a musician who has impacted the Oklahoma music community in a spirit akin to Bob Childers, a prolific songwriter and the so-called godfather of red dirt music. Previous honorees include Jimmy LaFave (2017), Brandon Jenkins (2018), Randy Crouch (2019), Steve Ripley (2020), Jim Paul Blair (2021) and Chad Sullins (2022).

Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest: At 4:40 p.m. at the Grand Casino Stage at Outlaws, Giddens will be awarded a $600 cash prize as overall contest winner and “people’s choice” winner with his song, “Shades of Texas.” The song was selected out of 68 entries. Other finalists are Nellie Clay and Joe Baxter.

Giddens will perform the song following the presentation as part of his set with Mike McClure, Bryon White and Buffalo Rogers. Hear this year’s top three songs, get more contest information and view previous winners at reddirtrelieffund.org/jlfsongcontest.

Venues and festival tickets: New to the festival, the White Buffalo Brunch at Stonecloud Brewing includes a brunch buffet from Good Little Eater, two drink tickets from Stonecloud Brewing and a Red Dirt Rangers set of Bob Childers’ tunes with Randy Crouch, Cody Canada, Carter Sampson, Mike McClure and other guests from the festival lineup. Tickets are limited and include general admission to all festival venues.

Eskimo Joe’s Main Stage will include regional vendors and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind music experiences and memorabilia. Before the all-lineup family jam finale, there will be a live auction of a Gypsy Cafe guitar signed by the lineup and a live painting by Bobby Moore of the Tulsa-based band, The Brothers Moore, who are playing the fest.

Festival venues include Eskimo Joe’s Main Stage (all ages, outdoor weather permitting, 501 W. Elm St.), Grand Casino Stage at Outlaws (21+, 501 S. Washington St.), Coors Light Stage at Salty Bronc (21+, 911 W. 5th Ave.), George’s Stables (21+, 502 W. Elm St.) and White Buffalo Brunch at Stonecloud Taproom (special ticket required, all ages, 917 S. Husband St.).

General Admission tickets are good for entry to all festival venues (excluding brunch) are $30 in advance at reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe or day-of-festival for $35 or $25 for students with ID.

A limited number of tickets for the White Buffalo Brunch and Reserved Seating at the Eskimo Joe’s Main Stage range from $80-$150.

The free shuttle will run a loop around general admission venues from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cause: Red Dirt Relief Fund was founded in 2012 using ticket proceeds of the first Gypsy Café festival in 2011. Since then, the nonprofit has granted more than $700,000 in emergency assistance to more than 800 music professionals in all genres and jobs statewide, including more than $300,000 to those facing venue closings and gig cancellations during the pandemic.

Gypsy Café is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser with support from presenting sponsors Deep Eddy Vodka, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Jose Cuervo Tequila, Jack Daniels, Grand Casino and many community partners.

For more information, visit reddirtrelieffund.org or contact Katie Dale at reddirtrelieffund@gmail.com.