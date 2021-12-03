Songs from Christmas movies spotlighted in Grady Nichols' annual Christmas concert

“I love ‘O Holy Night’ because it so perfectly tells the story and the reason for Christmas — the birth of Christ, a weary world in need of a savior and that we experience love because He first loved us. ‘He appeared and the soul felt its worth’ is one of my all-time favorite lyrics.”

Song: “Mele Kalikimaka.”

Film: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“Who wouldn’t want to spend Christmas in Hawaii in flip flops hanging by the beach? Maybe not with the Griswolds because you could certainly expect disaster to follow!”

Song: “There’s Always Tomorrow.”

Film: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” TV special (1964)

“I love the Rankin/Bass Claymation Christmas specials, especially ‘Rudolph.’ There’s an obscure song called ‘There’s Always Tomorrow’ in the show that would make me think about the days when my kids, who were little at the time, would grow up and leave home to start their own lives. Cherish those moments with your children because that age never comes again.”

