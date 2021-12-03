 Skip to main content
Songs from Christmas movies spotlighted in Grady Nichols' annual Christmas concert
Got favorite Christmas movies?

Saxophonist Grady Nichols will try to hit your sweet spot for Christmas movies when he continues a Tulsa tradition.

The fifth annual Grady Nichols Christmas Show, a musical event featuring Nichols, Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford, Mary Cogan and Tony Mason, will have a new twist. Featured in the concert will be songs from Christmas movies.

Before the Christmas show, scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Mabee Center on the Oral Roberts University campus, Nichols was asked to name four of his favorite songs from Christmas movies and explain why he choose each one.

His selections:

Song: “Somewhere in My Memory.”

Film: “Home Alone” (1990)

Nichols said he loves the song’s composer, John Williams. “‘Somewhere In My Memory’” is an absolutely wonderful Christmas song, and I’m glad that it is becoming more widely accepted as one. The central theme of family and those Christmases shared from the past with family members who are no longer with us is very poignant.” Hint: People who attend the Christmas show can expect to hear it.

Song: “O Holy Night.”

Film: “Home Alone” (1990)

“I love ‘O Holy Night’ because it so perfectly tells the story and the reason for Christmas — the birth of Christ, a weary world in need of a savior and that we experience love because He first loved us. ‘He appeared and the soul felt its worth’ is one of my all-time favorite lyrics.”

Song: “Mele Kalikimaka.”

Film: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“Who wouldn’t want to spend Christmas in Hawaii in flip flops hanging by the beach? Maybe not with the Griswolds because you could certainly expect disaster to follow!”

Song: “There’s Always Tomorrow.”

Film: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” TV special (1964)

“I love the Rankin/Bass Claymation Christmas specials, especially ‘Rudolph.’ There’s an obscure song called ‘There’s Always Tomorrow’ in the show that would make me think about the days when my kids, who were little at the time, would grow up and leave home to start their own lives. Cherish those moments with your children because that age never comes again.”

For tickets to the Christmas show, go to mabeecenter.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Grady Nichols Christmas Show

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7

Mabee Center

Tickets: mabeecenter.com.

Tags

