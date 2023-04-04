Get ready for some classic punk rock when Social Distortion makes a return to Cain's Ballroom this summer.

Tickets for the all-ages show on Aug. 6 start at $40 plus fees, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cain's box office or cainsballroom.com.

The band, which formed in 1978 and is led by frontman Mike Ness, last played Tulsa in 2013. Their most recent album, "Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes," debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 and launched the band to first-time festival gigs at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Coachella, according to publicity information.

Social Distortion is promising new music next year with its "patented mix of punk, bluesy rock ’n’ roll and outlaw country," they say.

The Bellrays are set to open the show at Cain's Ballroom.

