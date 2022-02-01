Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube teaming for BOK Center show

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will be joined by guest Warren G when they join forces for a March 24 performance at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale noon Thursday, Feb. 3 at bokcenter.com.

Snoop Dog, a rapper and songwriter who evolved into one of the most recognizable pop culture figures of his generation, first gained fame as one of the best-known artists in gangsta rap in the 1990s. He was, for many, the epitome of West Coast hip-hop culture, according to a news release announcing the BOK Center show.

Ice Cube’s membership in the seminal gangsta rap group N.W.A. gained him acclaim and launched his successful solo career. He is hailed by critics and fans as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. He also is a successful actor.