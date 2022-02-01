 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube teaming for BOK Center show
  • Updated
SNOOP DOGG

Snoop Dogg (right) and Ice Cube (center) are coming to Tulsa's BOK Center and will be joined by guest Warren G (not shown). Comedian Mike Epps (left) also appears in this photo that was taken during a taping of Snoop Dogg's "Dogg After Dark" show. 

 Chris Polk, Associated Press file

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will be joined by guest Warren G when they join forces for a March 24 performance at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale noon Thursday, Feb. 3 at bokcenter.com.

Snoop Dog, a rapper and songwriter who evolved into one of the most recognizable pop culture figures of his generation, first gained fame as one of the best-known artists in gangsta rap in the 1990s. He was, for many, the epitome of West Coast hip-hop culture, according to a news release announcing the BOK Center show.

Ice Cube’s membership in the seminal gangsta rap group N.W.A. gained him acclaim and launched his successful solo career. He is hailed by critics and fans as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. He also is a successful actor.

Warren G worked with artists like MC Breed and 2Pac during his early solo career, but his big break came when his vocal collaboration with Mista Grimm on “Indo Smoke” appeared on the “Poetic Justice” soundtrack in 1992. Warren G then contributed to stepbrother Dr. Dre’s 1992 album “The Chronic,” including sampling for “Nuthin’ but a G-Thang.” Worldwide recognition as a solo artist came immediately when Warren G dropped the hit “Regulate” with Nate Dogg. A multi-platinum career ensued.

