Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube schedule second show in Tulsa

Snoop Dogg will be spending an extra night in Tulsa.
A Thursday, March 24 BOK Center concert featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and guest Warren G quickly sold out, so a second show has been added. They also will perform Friday, March 25 at BOK Center.
Tickets are on sale now and available online at bokcenter.com.
