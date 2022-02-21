 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube schedule second show in Tulsa
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the most recent Super Bowl. He and Ice Cube are teaming up for two shows in Tulsa. 

 Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

Snoop Dogg will be spending an extra night in Tulsa.

A Thursday, March 24 BOK Center concert featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and guest Warren G quickly sold out, so a second show has been added. They also will perform Friday, March 25 at BOK Center.

Tickets are on sale now and available online at bokcenter.com.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week, Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

