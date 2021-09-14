Skinnerfest returns to benefit Red Dirt Relief Fund

As the brunch comes to a close at 2 p.m., the band will lead fans in a second line parade to open general admission at both stages for acoustic song swap sets and eventually full band sets stretching into the evening.

After taking the festival virtual in 2020, organizers are excited to make the sixth annual Skinnerfest an in-person event. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

“We personally know hundreds of stories of how this pandemic has devastated individuals working in all facets of the music industry in our state,” Red Dirt Relief Fund executive director Katie Dale said in a news release.

“These individuals are working hard to recover their losses, provide for their families and continue performing in the safest ways possible. We hope to honor that at this festival while bringing people back to work making music for audiences to appreciate live.”