Skinnerfest raises more than $15,000 for Oklahomans in music business

The sixth annual Tom Skinner Skyline Music Fest, lovingly named Skinnerfest, raised $15,354 for Oklahoma music people through the Red Dirt Relief Fund.

Festival attendees were treated to songs and stories from more than 40 Oklahoma musicians in songwriter-in-the-round and full band sets that filled a neighborhood around 18th and Boston with music all day.

Festival proceeds support grant funds for Oklahoma musicians in crisis. The festival returned to an in-person event after being virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Everyone from the musicians and venues to sponsors and fans were so excited to be together again for an amazing day of Oklahoma music,” Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale said. “The weather was ideal for bouncing between venues, and the love was palpable.”

Red Dirt Relief Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides a safety net of critical assistance to Oklahoma music professionals. Since it began in 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $500,000 to more than 900 music people in 38 Oklahoma counties including $279,000 in COVID relief grants since last March.