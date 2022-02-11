Skillet's John Cooper talks new album, Spider-Man, Star Wars before Winter Jam tour stop

John Cooper is the frontman of Skillet, a Christian rock band with album sales of 12 million worldwide.
Off stage, Cooper rocks some of the same “nerdy” passions — Star Wars, Marvel movies — that you perhaps embrace.
Let’s talk to him about a little bit of everything since Skillet will again be a part of a Winter Jam show in Tulsa.
Presented by NewSong, Winter Jam is Christian music’s biggest multi-artist tour. A Saturday, Feb. 12 BOK Center tour stop will feature Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong, plus pre-jam artists Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship along with speaker Shane Pruitt. Admission is a $10 donation at the door.
“I love coming back to Winter Jam,” Cooper said. “We obviously have lots of friends, so there are friends there and it’s kind of like family and all that, but it’s just a great tour. It’s a unique experience. The fans love it. There’s always so many different kinds of music. It’s very eclectic. You’re going to get rock, pop, hip-hop, rap, gospel and you get a little bit of everything — worship. It’s just a great event.”
Among conversation topics during a recent phone interview:
Skillet’s new album
“So far, everybody that has heard the record — whether it’s fans, reviewers, friends or other bands — everybody has recognized that it’s just a very ultra-positive album. And I get that from people who are religious and non-religious alike. ‘This record is making us feel good.’
“I like that because I wanted to make a record that was inspiring. We’ve had a very difficult couple of years. We’ve had enough of the constant negativity and I wanted to write a record that wasn’t focusing on the pain of the past, but is looking to the future. I really hope people like the new record. I hope it energizes them, I hope it kind of gives them hope to keep pushing on.”
Album title
“I called it ‘Dominion’ because basically there’s a lot on the record that is talking about what I guess you would say is overcoming the fear in your life. ... I can’t control the outward things. Nobody can control a pandemic. You can’t control what’s going to happen in the world, but you can control the way you deal with it.
“I’ve seen so many people give in to fear and they become so isolated and depressed and that’s just really sad to me. I wanted to write a record that was saying ‘Hey, do not give up.’ And that’s what ‘Dominion’ is about. It’s about taking some sort of role and authority over the things in your life. I hope people love the record and we’re playing new songs on the Winter Jam tour, so people need to come out to the tour.”
Genius?
Cooper’s wife, Korey, is in Skillet. Her Twitter bio describes her as the wife of a genius. Did he put her up to that?
“Yes, I did. I said, ‘Honey...’ No, in fact, I’ve always been a little bit embarrassed about that because I definitely do not think that I am a genius in any way, but it’s very kind of her.”
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
What did he think of the movie?
“Oh, my gosh. You’re trying to get me in trouble. Spider-Man is my favorite superhero. I have always liked Spider-Man comics much more than Spider-Man films. However, I really love the Spider-Man that was incorporated into the Avengers films. I thought they were really good and I began really enjoying, for the first time, Spider-Man films once they kind of did that. Once the new guy was in, it was tied into the Avengers and I really liked that.
“My expectation of the newest film was really high because everybody I talked to is like, ‘It’s maybe the best Marvel film, ever.’ I liked it fine. I didn’t love it. It kind of actually brought back in to Spider-Man my least favorite aspect of all the old Spider-Man films that I was glad was gone, which was basically just Spider-Man crying all the time.
“I was just like, ‘I don’t want to see Tobey Maguire cry anymore.’ And then the second guy was even worse — and I don’t mean he was a bad actor. He was a good actor. I just didn’t like the story of them just crying constantly. And so then, all of a sudden, oh, guess what you’re going to get (in the new film)? Three crying Spider-Mans for half the film. I didn’t love that. Now, I will say this: Willem Dafoe was amazing in the newest one. Willem Dafoe, in real life, is scarier than the Green Goblin in comics, Willem Dafoe is a scary guy. They let him off the leash and I really, really loved that.”
Skillet multiverse
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was about multiple Spider-Man characters from the Marvel multiverse. Are there other John Coopers in the Skillet multi-verse and, if so, what the heck are they like?
“They are all more genius than me. They are who my wife would prefer to be married to — a genius version of me. One of them actually has more discipline, so he doesn’t drink Dr Pepper and eat chips as much as I do. So he’s more in shape. That’s the alternate version of me. And then here I am in our universe eating chips and drinking Dr Pepper.”
Those are weaknesses?
“Yes, for sure. And cookies.”
Star Wars
For decades, we had not much Star Wars. Now there’s a lot of Star Wars programming. Too much Star Wars? Or is he digging it all?
“Well, I’m not going to hate on getting too much because it’s almost like a new brand. I think, for me, what I have to do is this: It’s all so hit and miss. You know what I mean when I say that? For instance, ‘The Mandalorian’ is cool, but the Boba Fett thing is not so cool to me. It’s like some of it is cool and, some of it, I wouldn’t like at all.
“Star Wars, in my mind, is kind of limited to the original trilogy and everything (after) that is almost like its own brand. I can like pieces of it or dislike pieces of it. How does that sound?”
Following up on the topic, it was suggested to Cooper that not everything can be great. Not every song on an album is great.
“Of course. That’s right. You’ve kind of got to judge it on its own thing. I did kind of feel like that when they did (Episode I through Episode III), I actually thought that was so bad that they were getting close to ruining the legacy. But, then there were other things that were good. For instance, the Clone Wars cartoon was fantastic.”
Drive-in tour
When indoor concerts were mostly paused during the pandemic, Skillet embarked on a drive-in theater tour. Coolest story from the tour?
“The coolest thing to me was seeing the incredible response from the fans. People were so emotional. ... I had people who (said) ‘This is the first thing that I have done in a full year. I’ve not seen anybody.’ I think it was the emotion of the fans. I kept getting these letters and Instagram messages and Twitter messages. ‘It was the best part of my whole year. Thank you for doing it. It gave me a hope.’ ... That was really moving to me.”
Zoom
Cooper was asked if he used Zoom prior to the pandemic.
“No. Zoom now is basically like making a phone call was 20 years ago. Now it’s like every interview ‘we’re going to use Zoom.’ Oh, man. Now I’ve got to get ready. I’ve got to wake up and get my beard looking good and put a hat on or fix my hair or something because now interviews are kind of something you’ve got to get ready for and get looking good, you know? So it’s kind of funny, but you can get a lot of things done and sometimes that’s what life is all about. You get thrown a curveball and you go ‘well, this wasn’t what I was hoping for.’ And that’s how life is. So then you go how are we going to thrive? How am I going to keep my business going? How am I going to keep communication going? And you just make it happen, you know? So I’ve gotten used to it and I don’t hate it anymore. At first, I was like, ‘I hate this.’
Zoom and the new album
Zoom played a role in the making of the album.
“That’s the funny thing is, without Zoom, I wouldn’t have been able to do the record. When the pandemic first hit, everything was on Zoom and I hated it. I mean, part of the reason I hated it was just because I’m terrible with technology. I love doing interviews because I love talking about my music and meeting people or doing interviews with people. ... But the problem with Zoom was now I have to learn how to be a computer analyst. I had to set it up. I had to get my mic looking good and they’re like ‘the lighting’s horrible,’ so then I’ve got to get the lighting looking good and then I’ve got to make sure I’m recording it and I’ve got to make sure that I have internet access. It was just a real hassle.
“Once I got used to it, I still did not want to record a record that way, but we had to. We were scheduled to go down to write with our producer. Things came up. Things changed. We couldn’t go because of the pandemic and travel restrictions. And I just said, ‘Man, I’ve got this song I’m dying to work on. Let’s just do it on Zoom and we’ll see how it goes.’
“The truth is it went really well. We recorded our parts at me and my wife’s studio. She recorded them. We recorded vocals. We recorded keys and guitars. And then I just sent them. I Dropbox-ed them to the producer. And then he does his thing and he Dropbox-ed them back and, before we knew it, we had a song done and I didn’t have to fly anywhere. And I was like, ‘well, that kind of went good.’”
Separate and together
To clarify, the new album was made without the band and the producer ever being in the same room.
“(That’s very unusual) but the reason we have the capability of doing that is because my wife, Korey, is also a producer. She produced our last record. So we have our own studio, We have our own gear. She’s a great engineer. We can do it ourselves, but, still, you are usually with the producers because you get that magic going. I was very against doing it this way, but the first song went really good and I was like, ‘well, let’s try it again.’
“So about halfway through the record, things had opened up and we kind of broached the subject of ‘Hey, do we want to fly out now and finish this record properly?’ And I think everybody was like, ‘this is going really well. It’s saving a lot of time from traveling. Why don’t we just keep doing it like we’re doing it because it’s going good.’ And so we did.”