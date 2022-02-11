Skillet's John Cooper talks new album, Spider-Man, Star Wars before Winter Jam tour stop

“The coolest thing to me was seeing the incredible response from the fans. People were so emotional. ... I had people who (said) ‘This is the first thing that I have done in a full year. I’ve not seen anybody.’ I think it was the emotion of the fans. I kept getting these letters and Instagram messages and Twitter messages. ‘It was the best part of my whole year. Thank you for doing it. It gave me a hope.’ ... That was really moving to me.”

Zoom

“No. Zoom now is basically like making a phone call was 20 years ago. Now it’s like every interview ‘we’re going to use Zoom.’ Oh, man. Now I’ve got to get ready. I’ve got to wake up and get my beard looking good and put a hat on or fix my hair or something because now interviews are kind of something you’ve got to get ready for and get looking good, you know? So it’s kind of funny, but you can get a lot of things done and sometimes that’s what life is all about. You get thrown a curveball and you go ‘well, this wasn’t what I was hoping for.’ And that’s how life is. So then you go how are we going to thrive? How am I going to keep my business going? How am I going to keep communication going? And you just make it happen, you know? So I’ve gotten used to it and I don’t hate it anymore. At first, I was like, ‘I hate this.’