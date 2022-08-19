Six TU students among scholarship recipients from BOK Center operator ASM Global

Six students from the University of Tulsa were among 22 recipients of scholarships from ASM Global — the world’s largest live entertainment producer and the operator of Tulsa’s BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, the company announced Tuesday evening.

Emmeline Alvizo, Theresa Lam, Alexa Miranda, Evelyn Munoz, Ana Ochoa and Sarah Wayd received scholarships from the company’s inaugural ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program with 22 other recipients from across the country, making Tulsa the city with the most scholarship recipients.

“Because of ASM Global, I will be able to finish my last year of college and become a first-generation graduate,” said Alvizo, a senior earning a degree in business and international studies. “There are no words that can express the amount of joy and gratitude this opportunity has given me.”

The six women are studying at the University of Tulsa in various programs including international business, cybersecurity, finance and human resources. They kicked off their activities with a special behind-the-scenes and entertainment experience at The Lumineers concert Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

“I am so pleased that Tulsa had such quality candidates that our community received the largest number of scholarship recipients across the country,” said Bryan Crowe, vice president and general manager for ASM Global Tulsa, which manages the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center. “In addition to the financial support, all six students will have an opportunity to intern and tour both the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center. We’re looking forward to hosting them.”

The scholarship program commits to providing diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career development opportunities through scholarship awards and prospective internships.

Featured video: