Singers who formed country supergroup The Frontmen teaming up for Hard Rock show

The Frontmen, a country supergroup comprised of former lead singers Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Richie McDonald (Lonestar) and Tim Rushlow (Little Texas), will perform Sunday, Aug. 28 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale May 27. Tickets are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.