Singer Janet Rutland revisits her youth with ‘That ’70s Show’

Imagine planning a high school reunion just for yourself — an evening full of your favorite memories, your funniest stories, your most meaningful reflections, and, of course, your very own soundtrack.

And then imagine that — just for fun — you’ve invited several dozen of your favorite people to come along for the ride.

That’s pretty much what singer Janet Rutland is doing with her cabaret performance “That ’70s Show,” slated for two performances later this month.

Rutland is a Sand Springs native known to generations of Sandites for her regular performances at the annual Herbal Affair & Festival and other local events, in addition to being well-known across the larger Tulsa area as an artist with a strikingly diverse jazz, pop and country portfolio.

But in 1975, she was a senior at Sand Springs’ Charles Page High School, experiencing all of the highs and lows, drama and exuberance that are part and parcel of teenage life.

“My interest was choir. Yours might have been sports. But one thing we had in common was that we listened to Top 40 radio like our lives depended on it,” she said. “It was everywhere.”

All these years later, it’s still the music of a generation that ties people together, so a show that would physically bring those people together seemed only natural.

“The show is focused on 1970 to 1975 because that was my junior high and high school years,” Rutland said, adding that the playlist will include such favorites as James Taylor, Karen Carpenter, Don McLean and Olivia Newton-John.

“It will be Top 40 pop music,” she said. “But I’m not going to try to touch the Doobie Brothers or things that I can’t reproduce with vocals and piano.

“I’m not trying to impersonate those artists.”

It won’t be Rutland’s first time to represent a decade in song. In 2014, she collaborated with fellow Sandite, author and Tulsa radio alum Steve Clem on “Janet Rutland Sings the Sixties.”

For that show, Rutland’s song list featured tunes made famous by Bob Dylan, the Mamas and the Papas, and Dusty Springfield, among others. Clem helped create a show around the music to add historical context.

Tulsa World arts writer James D. Watts wrote at the time, “One of the most consistently popular shows presented during the SummerStage Tulsa Festival is Janet Rutland’s annual thematic concert, in which the popular Tulsa vocalist explores a specific musical style or lyrical genre.”

Clem, who is also working with Rutland on “That ’70s Show,” had approached her about a reprise, “but I didn’t want to repeat the ‘Sixties’ show,” she said. “That ’70s Show” was the obvious sequel.

Part of the show will include Rutland’s narrating stories from her young adulthood, combined with a slideshow of images — her own and others — from back in the day.

“Some stories came to mind that I thought have a really human element,” she said. “They’re humorous and tender and things everyone can relate to.”

Rutland’s themed shows — performances have included “Pure Country”; the “Irving Berlin Tribute”; and “Stardust,” songs from 1927, to name just a few — are among her favorites, but they’re also a lot of work.

Shows such as “That ’70s show” get “my creative juices flowing,” she said. “I’m happiest when I’m working on a show, kind of digging into my past, reliving some of those things.”

The shows are pretty scripted, she said, adding, “I give it a lot of thought. With cabaret shows, it’s not just another gig.

“Themed shows let you delve into the writer, the composer, or you can do an era, like this show is about.”

Rutland said she’s “hoping that people my age will really be drawn to this, because nostalgia is such a strong thing.”

Mostly, though, she’s just hoping people don’t miss it, because when it’s over, it’s too late.

“That’s the magic of live theater. You catch it in the moment, and then it’s gone.

“I really hope the Sandites will come out for this,” she said. “It’s an odd thing, but sometimes when I do things for Sand Springs, I’m a little more self-conscious because it’s my hometown, but I hope they’ll come.

“I just think they’re really going to dig it.”