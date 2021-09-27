 Skip to main content
Silversun Pickups rolling into Cain's Ballroom
Silversun Pickups rolling into Cain's Ballroom

Silversun Pickups

Cain's Ballroom will welcome Silversun Pickups, a band whose roster includes (from left) Joe Lester, Brian Aubert, Chris Guanlao and Nikki Monninger.

 Jimmie Tramel

Cain’s Ballroom announced a Nov. 21 performance by Silversun Pickups with special guest Zella Day.

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

