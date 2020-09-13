Signature Symphony season to focus on small ensembles, virtual events

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will be presenting a variety of virtual concerts, online educational events — and even the occasional live, in-person performance — for its 2020-2021 season.
Each month, musicians of the Signature Symphony will perform a virtual chamber music concert, featuring a different type of ensemble each time. Also, each month will include one or two episodes of an educational series the orchestra is calling “Connect the Dots.”
These will be informal talks about a variety of musical topics, from the history of a particular composer or composition to instrument demonstrations to personal stories from the musicians about their careers.
“One of the main things we wanted to do when we were trying to figure out what kind of season we could present was to find creative ways to bring the community together, to help combat the isolation so many people are experiencing these days,” said Kelly Clark, dean of TCC’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.
“The performing arts offer a perfect solution because whether one is attending a live, in-person event, or watching a virtual performance, it’s a still a shared experience, something that brings us together,” Clark said.
Joe Falvey, orchestra manager for the Signature Symphony, said the chamber music format will provide all viewers with a “front row seat” to the performances.
“It is a way to create the sort of intimate concert experience that most people would not ordinarily be able to have,” he said. “It also allows to maintain the physical distancing with the musicians.”
The concerts and “Connect the Dots” events will be filmed and will remain accessible for seven days after the initial broadcast.
The first concert, which features a performance by the Signature Symphony’s Woodwind Quintet, was presented Thursday and will be available for viewing until Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“When people purchase a ticket, we will send them an email 24 hours in advance with the link that will take them to livestream or the video,” Clark said.
Cost for each event is $10. A complete month of events is $20. To purchase tickets to all events in a quarter is $50. Access to all 27 planned events is $120. To purchase, and a complete description of all scheduled events: signaturesymphony.org.
Currently, events are scheduled through Nov. 24, which make up what the orchestra is billing as its “Fall Perspective.” Subsequent events will make up the “Winter Perspective” and “Spring Perspective.”
“One reason why we are programming this season in these quarters is so that we can be flexible as the situation with the COVID-19 virus changes,” Falvey said. “It’s possible that, as this season goes on, we could move back to more in-person events. We don’t want to lock ourselves into one plan and then have to completely rework things if the situation changes.”
Before the coronavirus forced the cancellation of most performances around the world, the Signature Symphony had planned to use the 2020-2021 to showcase candidates for the orchestra’s artistic director position (Andres Franco, who led the orchestra for the past five years, left to take a position as resident conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra).
Clark said the flexibility built into the season will allow the candidates to participate in various ways during the season. Scott Seaton, music director of two California orchestras, the North State Symphony and Veridian Symphony Orchestra, will curate the Nov. 12 chamber music concert.
“It will be a way for our patrons and donors to have the chance to get to know and interact with our candidates, in advance of their returning for the 2021-2022 season,” Clark said.
“And that is really what we are trying to do this season — to create more connections between our audience and our musicians and the music they play, to develop a deeper appreciation,” Clark said.
One of the live in-person events the Signature Symphony will offer this season is its performance Saturday, Sept. 19, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin St.
The orchestra will perform the Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven, along with the theme from the classic baseball film, “The Natural.”
“One reason for including that was it ties in with baseball, and it also gives our trombone section more to do,” Falvey said, laughing. “They just play in one movement of the Beethoven symphony. And we’ll close with ‘Oklahoma!’”
The concert will also include a tribute to Stephen Goforth, the orchestra’s longtime principal trumpet who died earlier this year in a drowning accident.
“This is the first time our musicians have been together since Stephen’s passing, and they very much wanted to pay tribute to him — for his contributions to the orchestra and to the Tulsa music world,” Clark said.
Signature Symphony musicians Ben Hay and Rob Muraoka have recorded an excerpt from a work composed by James Stephenson in memory of Goforth; the video will be shown on the ONEOK’s Jumbotron screen during the concert.
