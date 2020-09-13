Signature Symphony season to focus on small ensembles, virtual events

“It is a way to create the sort of intimate concert experience that most people would not ordinarily be able to have,” he said. “It also allows to maintain the physical distancing with the musicians.”

The concerts and “Connect the Dots” events will be filmed and will remain accessible for seven days after the initial broadcast.

The first concert, which features a performance by the Signature Symphony’s Woodwind Quintet, was presented Thursday and will be available for viewing until Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“When people purchase a ticket, we will send them an email 24 hours in advance with the link that will take them to livestream or the video,” Clark said.

Cost for each event is $10. A complete month of events is $20. To purchase tickets to all events in a quarter is $50. Access to all 27 planned events is $120. To purchase, and a complete description of all scheduled events: signaturesymphony.org.

Currently, events are scheduled through Nov. 24, which make up what the orchestra is billing as its “Fall Perspective.” Subsequent events will make up the “Winter Perspective” and “Spring Perspective.”