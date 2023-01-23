Shinedown to play BOK Center with Three Days Grace

Shinedown is set to rock the BOK Center with supporting bands Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New when the Revolutions tour comes to Tulsa on April 24.

Tickets start at $49.95 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bokcenter.com.

Shinedown last week released a new music video for “Dead Don’t Die" from "Planet Zero," which debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200 Chart. No. 1 singles include "Daylight," "Planet Zero," "Atlas Falls,” “Get Up,” Attention Attention," "Monsters" and “Devil."

Since forming in 2001, the band — Singer Brent Smith, Zach Myers on guitar, bassist Eric Bass and Barry Kerch on drums — has seen 29 of its singles in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart.

Three Days Grace, founded in 2003, most recently topped the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart in 2015. Hits include “Chalk Outline,” “The High Road,” “Misery Loves My Company,” “World So Cold,” “Good Life,” “Break,” “Never Too Late,” “Animal I Have Become,” “Pain,” “Just Like You” and “Home.”

