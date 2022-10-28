 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shania Twain announces tour that includes BOK Center show

  • Updated
  • 0
Shania Twain in Concert - Boston

Shania Twain, shown during a 2018 concert in Boston, is bringing a new tour to Tulsa's BOK Center. Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Shania Twain announced a tour in support of new album that will bring her to BOK Center Saturday, June 3.

Breland will join her on the Tulsa tour stop.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 through the Citi Entertainment program. For details, visit citientertainment.com.

Twain’s new album (“Queen of Me”) is scheduled for Feb. 3 release. It will be her sixth original full-length album, her first record since 2017 and her debut for new label partner Republic Nashville. The album can be pre-ordered here.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

