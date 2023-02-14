Americana artist Shakey Graves will be preforming at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on May 2.

Graves will be performing songs from his newly released album "Dead Stock" while celebrating the anniversary of his 2011 album "Roll The Bones," a news release reads.

To help celebrate, Graves is releasing "a ​Ten Year Special Edition​ double LP with a black and gold foil re-arting of the taxidermied cow head cover" on April 2, the release adds.

The special edition "includes handwritten deep explanations of every song, offset with original photography," the release continues.

"This record’s a period of time smashed into a single product and, in my own heart, it’s a moral compass: to always get back to feeling like this about the songs I make,” said Graves in the release.

Tickets are available now at Cain's Box Office and online starting at $35, the release states.