Service for Reba McEntire's mother postponed due to COVID concerns

Reba McEntire, shown during a past performance at Tulsa's BOK Center, said it is with heavy hearts that a decision was made to postpone an Aug. 8 memorial service for her mother.
Tulsa World File photo
Oklahoma country music artist Reba McEntire announced on social media that a memorial service for her mother is being postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
The memorial service was scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 8. McEntire said the decision to postpone was made with “heavy hearts.”
“We feel that it’s not a good idea to continue with the plans due to the increase of COVID cases in Atoka County,” McEntire posted on Facebook. “Because of such short notice, please help spread the word for us if you know anyone who was planning on attending.”
Continuing, McEntire said, “If you knew mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger due to COVID exposure. If and when we are able to honor our mama, we will let you know.”
Jacqueline McEntire died March 14, 2020.
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
An actor has makeup applied on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk past the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A cutout of Leonardo DiCaprio sits in the window of the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
An extra crosses the street in costume during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
