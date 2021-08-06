 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Service for Reba McEntire's mother postponed due to COVID concerns
0 Comments

Service for Reba McEntire's mother postponed due to COVID concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire, shown during a past performance at Tulsa's BOK Center, said it is with heavy hearts that a decision was made to postpone an Aug. 8 memorial service for her mother.

 Tulsa World File photo

Oklahoma country music artist Reba McEntire announced on social media that a memorial service for her mother is being postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

The memorial service was scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 8. McEntire said the decision to postpone was made with “heavy hearts.”

“We feel that it’s not a good idea to continue with the plans due to the increase of COVID cases in Atoka County,” McEntire posted on Facebook. “Because of such short notice, please help spread the word for us if you know anyone who was planning on attending.”

Continuing, McEntire said, “If you knew mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger due to COVID exposure. If and when we are able to honor our mama, we will let you know.”

Jacqueline McEntire died March 14, 2020.

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leslie Jones signs up for Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News