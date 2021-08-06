Service for Reba McEntire's mother postponed due to COVID concerns

Oklahoma country music artist Reba McEntire announced on social media that a memorial service for her mother is being postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

The memorial service was scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 8. McEntire said the decision to postpone was made with “heavy hearts.”

“We feel that it’s not a good idea to continue with the plans due to the increase of COVID cases in Atoka County,” McEntire posted on Facebook. “Because of such short notice, please help spread the word for us if you know anyone who was planning on attending.”

Continuing, McEntire said, “If you knew mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger due to COVID exposure. If and when we are able to honor our mama, we will let you know.”

Jacqueline McEntire died March 14, 2020.

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.