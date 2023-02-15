Citing overwhelming demand, surging Oologah music artist Zach Bryan has added a second BOK Center date and additional dates in other cities to The Burn Burn Burn Tour.

Bryan, who previously announced an Aug. 11 show at BOK Center, also will perform Aug. 12 at the downtown Tulsa venue.

“Who knew you could sell tickets at a reasonable price to real fans in a fair way?” Bryan posted on his Instagram account, adding that it comes “with no arrogance attached and a lot of people pissed at me.”

Bryan indicated emails will be sent to people who registered for tickets in Tulsa, Philadelphia, New York City and Duluth, “so be on the lookout.”

Said an email that was received for the new Tulsa date: You’ve been invited for a chance to purchase tickets to Zach Bryan at BOK Center. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added Aug. 12. Secure your tickets as soon as possible beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 using the unique purchase link because inventory is sold on a first come, first served basis. There is no guarantee that tickets will be available for every fan who receives this invitation.

Bryan said on Instagram he wishes he could play more to meet the demand, “but the boys and I only have so much to give.”

Continuing, Bryan said, “Thank you all so much for your patience during this process. No one has ever done this before at this scale and that’s something I’m extremely proud of. Not one ticket was sold for more than $156, at the absolute highest, including taxes and fees. There will continue to be no tickets for sale on scalping sites — fair ticketing for an almost sold out tour.”

The new BOK Center date shows up among scheduled events at bokcenter.com. When clicking on the ticket link, users are directed to axs.com. The site says registration is closed, but all registered fans will be notified by the end of the day, Thursday, Feb. 16.

In December, Bryan released a live album titled “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”