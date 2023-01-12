Second Turnpike Troubadours BOK Center show announced

A second Turnpike Troubadours show at BOK Center has been added due to overwhelming demand, according to a news release.
On Monday, the Turnpike Troubadours announced their first headlining date (April 1) at BOK Center. Another performance has been scheduled March 30. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the shows.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at bokcenter.com.
The Turnpike Troubadours ended a hiatus by playing two sold-out shows at Cain’s Ballroom in 2022.
