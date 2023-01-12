 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Turnpike Troubadours BOK Center show announced

  • Updated
Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours played two shows at Cain's Ballroom in 2022 and will play two shows at BOK Center in 2023.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A second Turnpike Troubadours show at BOK Center has been added due to overwhelming demand, according to a news release.

On Monday, the Turnpike Troubadours announced their first headlining date (April 1) at BOK Center. Another performance has been scheduled March 30. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the shows.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at bokcenter.com.

The Turnpike Troubadours ended a hiatus by playing two sold-out shows at Cain’s Ballroom in 2022.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

