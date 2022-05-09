Scorpions, Whitesnake joining forces for BOK Center show

The Scorpions are returning to North America for a new tour. Whitesnake is on a farewell tour. They’ll team up for a Sept. 21 tour stop at BOK Center.

The Scorpions followed a sold-out residency in Las Vegas by announcing upcoming dates for a Live Nation-produced Rock Believer Tour, so named because the band released a 19th studio album (“Rock Believer”) in February via Vertigo Records. You can stream and download the album across all digital platforms here.

“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again,” Klaus Meine said in a news release announcing the tour. “We can‘t wait to see all you ‘Rock Believers’ out there.”

Most shows on Whitesnake’s farewell tour will be with the Scorpions. The Swedish band Thundermother join the Scorpions and Whitesnake on the tour.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 13 at bokcenter.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

