Schedule set for 2021 Woody Guthrie Folk Festival
Woody Guthrie (copy)

In this file photo, a statue of Woody Guthrie is pictured in a park in Okemah. The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival takes place annually in the town.

 AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

A final schedule has been announced for the 24th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.

The festival, slated July 14-18 in Guthrie’s hometown of Okemah, will celebrate the iconic folk singer’s 109th birthday. Tribute will be paid to Guthrie, who died in 1967, through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting.

For a schedule of events, go to woodyfest.com. Performers will include Cathy Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, John Fullbright, Samantha Crain, David Amram, Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul, Crys Matthews, Travis Linville, BranJae, Randy Crouch, the Red Dirt Rangers, Kyle Reid & the Low Swingin’ Chariots, Carter Sampson and others.

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will make her WoodyFest debut along with award-winning singer-songwriter and author Mary Gauthier. Mike McClure, Brennen Leigh, Possessed by Paul James, Jonny Burke, Saugeye, and Bonnie Whitmore also will make their first Woodyfest appearances.

The 2021 festival will feature a free family-friendly children’s festival, including a harmonica class hosted by John Williams and Joe Baxter, a ukulele class hosted by the Okfuskee County Ukuladies and a children’s concert. Additionally, longtime festival artist Ellis Paul will host his 6th WoodyFest songwriting workshop, presented by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. It is open to songwriters and aspiring songwriters 14 years and older

In order to ensure the safety and well-being of the festival community, the Woody Guthrie Coalition will enforce physical distancing, encourage face covering and limit capacity within festival venues. A virtual component will be available in order to provide accessibility to all.

