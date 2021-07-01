Schedule set for 2021 Woody Guthrie Folk Festival

A final schedule has been announced for the 24th Annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival.

The festival, slated July 14-18 in Guthrie’s hometown of Okemah, will celebrate the iconic folk singer’s 109th birthday. Tribute will be paid to Guthrie, who died in 1967, through songs, communion, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting.

For a schedule of events, go to woodyfest.com. Performers will include Cathy Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, John Fullbright, Samantha Crain, David Amram, Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul, Crys Matthews, Travis Linville, BranJae, Randy Crouch, the Red Dirt Rangers, Kyle Reid & the Low Swingin’ Chariots, Carter Sampson and others.

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will make her WoodyFest debut along with award-winning singer-songwriter and author Mary Gauthier. Mike McClure, Brennen Leigh, Possessed by Paul James, Jonny Burke, Saugeye, and Bonnie Whitmore also will make their first Woodyfest appearances.