The annual Green Country Jazz Festival returns March 5-6 to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

The festival will open at 8 p.m. March 5 with the "Judges' Jam." It will feature this year's guest artist, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Miguel Zenón, performing with this year's judges — guitarist Mitch Bell, bassist Rei Bowen and drummer Dave Bowen — as well as Mike Cameron, a visiting professor of jazz studies at NSU, at the NSU Jazz Lab located in downtown Tahlequah.

The festival continues at 9 a.m. March 6 at NSU's Center for the Performing Arts, with 15 area high school jazz bands competing.

The festival will conclude with a final concert featuring Zenón and the NSU Jazz Ensemble will take place at 7 p.m. March 6.

Zenón is also a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant,” known for his unique synthesis of modern jazz with folk music from his native home of Puerto Rico.

Tickets are $5-$10. 918-456-4602, nsumusic.com.