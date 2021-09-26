Saxophonist Grady Nichols celebrating 25-year career with new and old albums

The stars once aligned in a manner that Tulsa music artist Grady Nichols found himself sharing a “green room” — a celebrity waiting area — with Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner.
The occasion was a Trek Expo convention in Tulsa. Nichols had been booked to provide entertainment at a Tulsa Boys Home fundraiser being staged in conjunction with the convention. Nichols, who loves “Star Trek,” was at this specific Trek Expo to plug the fundraiser and introduce the stars to a waiting audience.
Nichols greeted Nimoy and Shatner in the green room. And Nimoy said this to Nichols: “So, you play the saxophone. Are you talented?”
How do you answer that? Nichols didn’t know what to say.
Then Nimoy, who played the emotion-less Spock on “Star Trek,” busted out laughing.
“It was funny because it’s like Spock is laughing at me,” Nichols recalled, saying the exchange put him at ease.
Let’s go back to the question Nimoy asked. Are you talented? Here’s the answer: If you can sustain a music career for 25 years, as Nichols has done, you’ve got talent.
Nichols, who released his debut album in 1996, talked about a project-heavy 2021 during an interview about his 25-year career, of which Nichols said part of the milestone is owed to just showing up and making sure you’re reliable. Do that, do your best to entertain people, have fun and don’t take it all too terribly serious. Live long, play the sax and prosper.
“You’re just making music and you’re trying to do things to add to the fabric of peoples’ lives,” Nichols said, adding that perhaps a song may remind a listener of a memory or a person. “You’re trying to create those kind of moments like that.”
Nichols’ “moments” have included opening for Luciano Pavarotti, Ray Charles, Al Green, the Beach Boys and fellow Tulsa music artist Wayman Tisdale. He mentioned a couple of those instances during the interview and talked about how Tulsa played a big role in his career. But, before going there, let’s dig into how two albums being released this year are bookends to a career-so-far.
A two-disc Grady Nichols and Friends live album will be unleashed Sept. 30 and it features their takes on songs like the Bee Gee’s “Jive Talkin,’” David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” Hall & Oates’ “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”
As a saxophonist, Nichols said he gets put in a jazz category kind of by default. He has worn that brand for his whole career, which is fine.
“But what I really loved growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s was, man, when I would hear a killer sax solo on a pop tune, that’s awesome,” he said. “Where would ‘Careless Whisper’ be without that sax solo. Where would ‘Maneater’ be or ‘The Heart of Rock & Roll’ be without the saxophone? I like being able to create those moments too within a vocal song or something that we are re-doing. I think you can hear on this new record that, you know, when Michael McDonald and the other writers wrote ‘I Keep Forgetting,’ they probably didn’t intend for it to be turned into a 12-minute kind of jamfest, you know?”
Continuing, Nichols said tracks on the album are a hybrid of a whole lot of things “which is the contemporary jazz, yes, because there is certainly improvisation in these songs, but then there’s a healthy love of what’s come before with yacht rock, if you will, and some of the vocal selections that we have on the record and taking them and kind of re-doing them differently.”
Nichols said originals on the album “flow in” with the cover tunes. His other “new” album is an old album. In late November, he is re-releasing his first CD (“Between You and Me”), recorded in part at Utica Square when he was 24.
“We’ve had it remastered and just kind of have had it updated in terms of the sound and quality, but it has never been available digitally,” he said. “I only had physical copies of it back in the day.”
As creative types are prone to do, Nichols worried that something he crafted 25 years ago might make him cringe. What was I thinking when I made this? But enough people have asked Nichols for his debut album (he doesn’t have spares) that he decided to go the re-release route, especially since the 25-year career timing seems right.
Before giving the green light, Nichols listened to the album and he was less critical of it than he was expecting. He called it, at least for him, a nostalgic walk down memory lane.
The remastered album and the new album will be available on streaming platforms and physical copies can be purchased at gradynichols.com. In a bio posted to the site, Nichols said this: “Growing up on a farm in Arkansas, I really should have been a country artist. Most guys who play jazz didn’t have a barn, so I’m kind of coming at this from a different place than I think a lot of instrumentalists are. Most sax players are traditionally west or east coast guys.”
The bio credited a chance meeting with David Sanborn for cementing Nichols’ desire to be a professional sax player. Sanborn encouraged Nichols to develop his own sound because the sax world already had a Sanborn and a Kenny G. Now the sax world has 25 years’ worth of Nichols.
“Part of it is just going up to the plate and swinging,” Nichols said. “It doesn’t mean that you are always going to get a hit or that you’re going to connect with the ball or that you are even going to get walked. But as long as you are swinging, you are going to hit something and I think that’s also part of the analogy of just showing up, because I’ve done some songs and some records that work better than others. I still enjoy getting up and swinging because I feel like I have a lot of swings yet to go.”
Nichols recounted some pleasant surprises from his career, including this one: Decades ago, he slow-danced to Chicago songs in junior high. In years since, he has collaborated with Chicago vocalist Bill Champlin many times and they’re going to team up again. Champlin, who spent 28 years in Chicago and wrote/sang the group’s last No. 1 song (“Look Away”), will perform Sept. 30 at Church Studio with Nichols and his band.
Nichols also will continue a Tulsa tradition with his fifth annual Christmas concert Dec. 7. The theme will be a tribute to Christmas movies. He said Tulsa has always been supportive of his endeavors and “everybody shows up when we play.”
“There have been all kinds of opportunities living in Tulsa that I don’t think I would have had if I lived somewhere else, like opening for Luciano Pavarotti,” he said. “That wouldn’t have happened if I lived somewhere else and a lot of that is because of the relationships that I have here.”
Here’s an only-in-Tulsa thing: Nichols was invited to join the Beach Boys on stage to play “Kokomo” at the Tulsa Drillers’ park. Cool, right?
Many people would say you have to go to Nashville or Los Angeles or New Orleans to be in the entertainment business. Nichols, based on his experiences, believes the opposite is true.
“Tulsa has just been super good to me and I just am very thankful and appreciative of that.”
