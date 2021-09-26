Saxophonist Grady Nichols celebrating 25-year career with new and old albums

The remastered album and the new album will be available on streaming platforms and physical copies can be purchased at gradynichols.com. In a bio posted to the site, Nichols said this: “Growing up on a farm in Arkansas, I really should have been a country artist. Most guys who play jazz didn’t have a barn, so I’m kind of coming at this from a different place than I think a lot of instrumentalists are. Most sax players are traditionally west or east coast guys.”

The bio credited a chance meeting with David Sanborn for cementing Nichols’ desire to be a professional sax player. Sanborn encouraged Nichols to develop his own sound because the sax world already had a Sanborn and a Kenny G. Now the sax world has 25 years’ worth of Nichols.

“Part of it is just going up to the plate and swinging,” Nichols said. “It doesn’t mean that you are always going to get a hit or that you’re going to connect with the ball or that you are even going to get walked. But as long as you are swinging, you are going to hit something and I think that’s also part of the analogy of just showing up, because I’ve done some songs and some records that work better than others. I still enjoy getting up and swinging because I feel like I have a lot of swings yet to go.”