Santana, REO Speedwagon coming to River Spirit

The River Spirit Casino Resort announced upcoming shows by Santana and REO Speedwagon at the resort’s concert venue, The Cove.
Santana will perform Oct. 1. REO Speedwagon will perform Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale now for the Santana show. Tickets for REO Speedwagon go on sale Aug. 6. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Santana, winner of 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, recently celebrated three milestones — the 20th anniversary of the blockbuster album "Supernatural," the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece "Abraxas."
REO Speedwagon’s "Hi Infidelity" album, which went 10 times platinum, marked its 40th anniversary in 2020. The album spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and produced the classic rock standards “Take It on the Run” and “Keep on Loving You.”
