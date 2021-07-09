 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sammy Hagar and The Circle coming to River Spirit
0 Comments

Sammy Hagar and The Circle coming to River Spirit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar is returning to the River Spirit Casino Resort. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 TOM GILBERT

The River Spirit Casino announced that Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform Sept. 11 at the casino’s concert venue, The Cove.

The Circle features Hagar and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, plus Jason Bonham, acclaimed drummer and son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso.

Formed in 2014, the supergroup takes fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning four decades of hits from Hagar, Van Halen, Montrose and other groups -- and with Bonham on board, the band also is known to tear into a few Led Zeppelin classics and surprise jams.

Tickets are on sale at riverspirittulsa.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News