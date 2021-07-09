Sammy Hagar and The Circle coming to River Spirit

The River Spirit Casino announced that Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform Sept. 11 at the casino’s concert venue, The Cove.

The Circle features Hagar and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, plus Jason Bonham, acclaimed drummer and son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso.

Formed in 2014, the supergroup takes fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning four decades of hits from Hagar, Van Halen, Montrose and other groups -- and with Bonham on board, the band also is known to tear into a few Led Zeppelin classics and surprise jams.