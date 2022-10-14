Sam Harris postpones November shows at Tulsa PAC until June

Broadway superstar, recording artist and author Sam Harris has postponed until next June two Tulsa shows on his Openly Gray tour originally scheduled for Nov. 18-19.

The Sand Springs native told followers in a Facebook post midday Friday:

“I have to be honest about something that’s happening — a vocal thing that’s happening with me that my doctor diagnosed as COVID-related vocal dysphonia.”

Harris said his speaking voice is fine, but in his mid-range and top range, or anytime he projects, “there’s nothing there. Like literally nothing. Not a tone, not a pitch.”

“My vocal cords are not coming together,” he continued. “It’s really scary. It’s totally reparable, but it’s totally reparable over a length of time. So it breaks my heart to tell you that I’m not going to be able to do any of my dates for the rest of the year.”

Harris said the decision was painful because of all the people it disappoints, not the least of whom are his fans.

“It really kills me to do this, but I’ve got to get better,” he said. “I have to work really hard over the next few months and get this back. It’s been really scary, but I have the greatest people around me. And I’m just sorry.

“And I hope that I will see you at these new, postponed dates,” he said. “Thank you for understanding, and I’ll see you next year.”

Harris wrote in a text message to the Tulsa World and Sand Springs Leader later Friday that he wanted to emphasize that moving the Tulsa shows “was the most difficult because it’s my people and I’ve not played there in a few years.”

“Tulsa is always the most joyful place for me to play. But I will be there in June!”

Amanda Nichols, communications director for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, confirmed late Friday afternoon that Harris’ shows will be moved to June 9-10.

She said the PAC alerted ticket buyers Friday and said new tickets will be sent out to replace those for the November shows.

Besides the Tulsa dates, Harris had to postpone shows planned for this fall in Palm Springs that have been moved to April and had to bow out entirely from a couple of holiday concerts and other scheduled appearances.

For more information about tickets, call the PAC at 918-596-7111.