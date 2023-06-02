Hard Rock

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is returning to Hard Rock Live for a Friday, Oct. 6 show. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale June 2. For more information on Johnson-Reyes, go to anjelah.com.

Tickets to Hard Rock Live events can be purchased online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Craig Wayne Boyd, a former champion on NBC’s “The Voice,” is performing a free show 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Track 5, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s country dance hall. For more information on Boyd, visit craigwayneboyd.com.

Cox Business Convention Center

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is bringing a Sunday, Nov. 19 tour stop to Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 2 at coxcentertulsa.com.

Adams’ concerts on this tour will feature songs from his catalog. A news release said set lists will be curated only hours before each set with covers appropriate to each city and venue.

Cain’s Ballroom

Ian Munsick will make his Cain’s Ballroom debut a doubleheader. Munsick will perform Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 2.

Royal Blood will return to Cain’s Ballroom for a Monday, Nov. 20 show with guest HotWax.

Tickets start at $35, plus fees, for each show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 2 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

Tulsa TheaterThe Game Grumps (Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan) announced their return to the stage with Game Grumps Live: Tournament of Gamers, which will make a tour stop Sept. 25 at Tulsa Theater. The show pits the audience together in a series of games to find out who is the best gamer. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at ticketmaster.com.

Mercury LoungeJames McMurtry is performing on consecutive nights — Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 — at Mercury Lounge.

For tickets, go to mercury loungetulsa.com.

