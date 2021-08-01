Roy Clark exhibit opening at arms museum in Claremore

“The Life of Roy Clark,” an exhibit with over 75 photographs, awards, plaques, musical instruments, rifles, costumes and records from Roy Clark’s 50-year show business career, is set to open Aug. 5 at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore.
“Clark had an exciting life,” Wayne McCombs, executive director of the museum, said. “Most of us know about his music and TV career, but how many know that he was also a pilot, a drag car racer or antique rifle collector? He was a remarkable man.”
McCombs said the idea for the exhibit came from a conversation with Jim Halsey, Clark’s longtime manager.
“I asked if Roy had any firearms we could display in the museum,” McCombs said. “Halsey said that he had several rifles, but there was a lot more to Clark’s story. When Halsey showed Clark’s collection to our curator, Jason Schubert, and myself, we couldn’t believe the number of awards and artifacts. We kept asking him, ‘How about this trophy or that award? May we display those too?’ We are grateful to Mr. Halsey and Clark’s widow, Barbara, for the opportunity to share these parts of Roy’s life with the public.”
Said Halsey in a news release announcing the exhibit: “Roy was a top entertainer of his era. He was often a guest host on the ‘Tonight Show’ with Johnny Carson, he appeared on Broadway, played the largest venues in Las Vegas, had a 20-year run on the TV show ‘Hee-Haw’ and won numerous awards from the music industry.”
Among the exhibit’s artifacts are many musical instruments, including the banjo and guitar Clark played on “Hee-Haw.” The collection also contains Clark’s platinum record “Yesterday, When I Was Young,” a book depicting his landmark visit to Russia in 1976 and several rifles, including an antique from the Civil War.
Clark, who moved to Tulsa in 1974, donated time and money to charitable causes. From 1976 to 1983 he hosted the Roy Clark Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Children’s Medical Center. Prominent names such as Bob Hope, Glen Campbell, Jimmy Dean, Mickey Mantle, the Oak Ridge Boys and former President Gerald Ford came to Tulsa in support of the endeavor.
In 1976, Clark became the first country music entertainer to perform in the Soviet Union. His showmanship helped pave the way for peace talks between the Americans and Russians. A documentary was produced during Clark’s tour and the film will be shown later in the fall at the Will Rogers Memorial in Claremore.
Featured video: