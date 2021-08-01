Roy Clark exhibit opening at arms museum in Claremore

“The Life of Roy Clark,” an exhibit with over 75 photographs, awards, plaques, musical instruments, rifles, costumes and records from Roy Clark’s 50-year show business career, is set to open Aug. 5 at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore.

“Clark had an exciting life,” Wayne McCombs, executive director of the museum, said. “Most of us know about his music and TV career, but how many know that he was also a pilot, a drag car racer or antique rifle collector? He was a remarkable man.”

McCombs said the idea for the exhibit came from a conversation with Jim Halsey, Clark’s longtime manager.

“I asked if Roy had any firearms we could display in the museum,” McCombs said. “Halsey said that he had several rifles, but there was a lot more to Clark’s story. When Halsey showed Clark’s collection to our curator, Jason Schubert, and myself, we couldn’t believe the number of awards and artifacts. We kept asking him, ‘How about this trophy or that award? May we display those too?’ We are grateful to Mr. Halsey and Clark’s widow, Barbara, for the opportunity to share these parts of Roy’s life with the public.”