The Roy Clark exhibit at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore will be closing. The last day to view “The Roy Clark Story” is May 13.

The display, which features Clark’s musical instruments, concert wardrobes, awards and trophies, has been open since August of 2021.

“We have had hundreds of visitors compliment the museum for its layout and design of the exhibit,” museum director Wayne McCombs said. “Visitors also are amazed of the other interests in Roy’s life such as race car driving, flying and being the owner of the Tulsa Drillers.”

The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical museum is in downtown Claremore at 5th and highway 66. The hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.