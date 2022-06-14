Route 66 Road Fest begins in Oklahoma City, continues in Tulsa

Too early to start the party? Apparently not.

Route 66 is turning 100 in four years.

The countdown will be launched with a bash that features music and classic cars.

The AAA Route 66 Road Fest begins June 18-19 at Bennett Event Center in Oklahoma City and will continue June 25-26 inside SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

Opening day performers in Oklahoma City will include Wise Guys, Charlie Redd and Luna Voodoo, Johnny Manchild, Rusty Dusty, the Red Dirt Rangers and Jason Boland & The Stragglers. Sunday performers in Oklahoma City are Mary Cogan, the Tulsa Playboys, Alaska & Madi and Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights.

The music lineup June 25 in Tulsa includes Midlife Crisis, Charlie Redd & The Full Flava Kings, Weston Horn,

The Ventures, Rusty Dusty, Cannons and Better Than Ezra. June 26 performers are Zodiac, Grady Nichols, the Red Dirt Rangers, the Tulsa Playboys and Son Volt.

All-inclusive, daily admission tickets are $20 for adults 18-over. Tickets are $10 for age 12 to 17 and $5 for children age 5-11. Children under 5 are free. Tickets are available at the gate or online at Route66RoadFest.com. A discounted price is available at Love’s Travel Stops locations in Oklahoma, where adult tickets are $4 off.

Route 66 Road Fest attendees can experience “The Route 66 Journey” — 14,000 square feet showcasing innovation, popular culture and nostalgia by decade. It was created by Oklahomans just for this event.

Vintage RVs will be on display in the Love’s RV Campground. Family-oriented activities include a Route 66-themed miniature golf course and live pinewood derby tracks.

Car clubs from around the country will have vehicles at Route 66 Road Fest. A juried car show will feature 14 classes of cars from years 1926-1986. The top three in each class will receive awards and one will be named best in show.

In addition to taking visitors back in time, AAA Route 66 Road Fest will include an area focused on the future of mobility. Guests can take a ride on a self-driving shuttle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

