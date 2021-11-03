Ronnie Wilson, co-founder of The Gap Band, dies

The GAP Band’s discography includes two dozen R&B top 40 singles. In 2005, The Gap Band was honored as a BMI Icon at the BMI Urban Awards for the group’s enduring influence on generations of music makers.

Charlie Wilson is the lone surviving brother from The GAP Band. Robert Wilson died in 2010.

Ronnie Wilson’s wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, shared the news of her husband’s death on social media Tuesday, saying the love of her life was called home.

Asked about memorial arrangements, Brian Wilson indicated that a funeral for his father will likely be a private service, but he and his brothers, Andre and Casey, want to thank the community and let people know there will be a post-service event they can attend. He said he will release that information at a later date.

“We love our father,” Brian Wilson said. “I spoke to him about five days ago and I looked at him in his eyes. He opened his eyes and looked at me and I said to him ‘Dad, job well done. Go home. No more suffering. No more pain. Go be with the Lord.’ And he looked at me and he smiled. And I said “There it is. Job well done, Daddy. You are good. No more pain. Don’t be down here trying to make sure we are all right. We will be fine.’”