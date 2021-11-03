Ronnie Wilson, co-founder of The Gap Band, dies

Ronnie Wilson, a co-founder of the Tulsa-born and influential R&B music group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73.
“He’s a genius. He is wonderful. He was the best father in the world,” son Brian Wilson said.
“He traveled the world, but he also gave life to multi-millions of people — not just his children. He gave life to everyone. Love was a part of his life, and music was love to him, so when you listen to the music he produced and the music he introduced to the world, it was millions. He actually birthed a lot of us.”
The GAP Band story is a Tulsa story. Brothers Ronnie, Robert and Charlie Wilson, sons of a Pentecostal minister, started performing here in 1967 when they formed a group along with Tuck Andress of Tuck and Patti Fame, according to a bio on gapband.com.
The GAP Band got its name from streets — Greenwood, Archer, Pine — in the brothers’ hometown. The Wilsons exported their Tulsa funk globally when seven consecutive albums reached the top 10 of the R&B chart in the 1970s and 1980s. The group’s 1982 album Gap Band IV produced two No. 1 R&B singles (“Early in the Morning,” “Outstanding”) and “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” which, like “Early in the Morning,” achieved success on the pop chart.
The GAP Band’s first album, Magician’s Holiday, was crafted with Leon Russell’s Shelter Records, which had offices in Tulsa and in California. The GAP Band’s early adventures including opening for the Rolling Stones.
The GAP Band’s discography includes two dozen R&B top 40 singles. In 2005, The Gap Band was honored as a BMI Icon at the BMI Urban Awards for the group’s enduring influence on generations of music makers.
Charlie Wilson is the lone surviving brother from The GAP Band. Robert Wilson died in 2010.
Ronnie Wilson’s wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, shared the news of her husband’s death on social media Tuesday, saying the love of her life was called home.
Asked about memorial arrangements, Brian Wilson indicated that a funeral for his father will likely be a private service, but he and his brothers, Andre and Casey, want to thank the community and let people know there will be a post-service event they can attend. He said he will release that information at a later date.
“We love our father,” Brian Wilson said. “I spoke to him about five days ago and I looked at him in his eyes. He opened his eyes and looked at me and I said to him ‘Dad, job well done. Go home. No more suffering. No more pain. Go be with the Lord.’ And he looked at me and he smiled. And I said “There it is. Job well done, Daddy. You are good. No more pain. Don’t be down here trying to make sure we are all right. We will be fine.’”
Brian Wilson said a movement was launched about four years ago to continue his father’s work.
“I am The GAP Band’s second generation now, so now there is a second generation GAP Band,” he said. “We have a similar sound to them. We are updated, but we are funky and the same because that is my father.”
Added Brian Williams: “He left behind a legacy of music that means a lot to millions and multitudes and we are going to continue the legacy.”