Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa fundraiser set at OKPOP

You can support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tulsa and get an early peek at part of the not-yet-open Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture when RMHC’s biggest fundraiser takes place there Thursday, April 28.

Patrons will enjoy cocktails, dinner with Justin Thompson Restaurants, entertainment from the Nightly Dues and a live auction. Tickets begin at $500. You can purchase tickets or become a sponsor for this and future events by visiting TheBashTulsa.org.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tulsa gives love, hope, help and support to families of seriously ill children receiving medical care. To learn more, visit rmhctulsa.org.

