 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa fundraiser set at OKPOP

  • Updated
  • 0
OKPOP

A man is silhouetted as he walks past OKPOP, the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, which is under construction in downtown Tulsa. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tulsa is holding a fundraiser there Thursday, April 28.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

You can support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tulsa and get an early peek at part of the not-yet-open Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture when RMHC’s biggest fundraiser takes place there Thursday, April 28.

Patrons will enjoy cocktails, dinner with Justin Thompson Restaurants, entertainment from the Nightly Dues and a live auction. Tickets begin at $500. You can purchase tickets or become a sponsor for this and future events by visiting TheBashTulsa.org.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tulsa gives love, hope, help and support to families of seriously ill children receiving medical care. To learn more, visit rmhctulsa.org.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rupert Friend found playing 'Anatomy of a Scandal' character 'an enticing challenge'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert