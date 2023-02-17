Oklahoma music artist Mikayla Lane has released a new single, “Rodeo Money.”

Written by Lane and Bridgette Tatum, who co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “She’s Country,” and produced by Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt), the song paints a visual of the heartbreak and loneliness of sharing the love of a cowboy with his love of living the rodeo life.

Lane recently launched the Mikayla Lane Collection, a high-end Western fashion line that features handbags custom-made by Alamo Saddlery in Del Rio, Texas.

Three questions:

What do you want to tell people about your new single?

“Rodeo Money” is a different perspective on the “cowboy riding away” storyline we often hear in country music. It talks about the loneliness that comes with being in a relationship with a rodeo cowboy. The cowboy is always leaving to chase his “adrenaline dream” down a long, lonely highway and the money he’s won, if any, goes right along with him to pay for his entry in the next event. The really cool twist with this song is, deep down, the girl loves the rodeo cowboy lifestyle as much as the cowboy does. She can’t seem to settle down or find that one-lasting love either because she loves the classic romanticism of the chase as much as he does.

This is my favorite release yet — my sound, my way. It’s me. I co-wrote “Rodeo Money” with my friend, mentor and No. 1 songwriter Bridgette Tatum. Writing with Bridgette has been great because she has so much creativity and we have a lot of common interests. I feel very comfortable sharing my ideas with her and the directions I would like to go, and it’s cool because we just click. Something I’m also very proud of for this release is having People.com premiere the music video! We filmed the video here in Tulsa at the Ford Truck Arena, so that makes it even more special for me. (To see the video, go here.)

Is the single part of a new upcoming album or is it intended as a solo drop?

This is a focus track, but we are considering releasing an EP later this year. Stay tuned!

You’ve got a side project going with the Mikayla Lane Collection (mikaylalanecollection.com). What’s the back story, and what do you hope happens with that part of your career?

During NFR 2021, I was serving as ambassador, as well as an event and team sponsor for the nation’s largest youth rodeo, when I met this awesome family, the Martinez family, which owns Alamo Saddlery in Del Rio, Texas. Alamo served as a corporate sponsor of the same youth rodeo, providing trophy saddles for each event winner.

I became instant friends with Leigh Martin, the oldest Martinez daughter and also the director of sales for Alamo Saddlery. It was sort of funny, really. Leigh happened to be celebrating her birthday while we were there in Vegas and she came over to my booth to invite me to go out to celebrate with her and her family at this really neat ice bar, and I said, “Um, yeah, thanks. I would love to go, but I’m only 16 so I can’t.” She had no idea I wasn’t closer to her age, but the age gap has never impaired our relationship. We have a lot in common and work really well together. We gained a fast appreciation for each other’s respective talents and sense of style.

Our first collaboration was a handbag designed for my personal use. We had so much fun and worked so well together that Leigh suggested I design my own exclusive line with Alamo Saddlery. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Mikayla Lane Collection showcases fun and punchy designs that support and celebrate the Western lifestyle. The popular rope can style is a favorite and nods directly to the cowboy way of life. Each bag is made of the finest leather and stitched to perfection. Every detail is patiently and meticulously handcrafted, creating a truly one-of-a-kind creation.

I’m really excited to announce that we’re already working on new designs for my own Mikayla Lane Collection booth at Cowboy Christmas for NFR 2023. That’s a bucket list goal for the bags that I never expected to accomplish so soon, and I’m totally stoked and thankful for this opportunity. We’re also working on a few other amazing leather products to introduce during NFR.

I was raised in the Western lifestyle. My family was in the cattle business for years, and my dad and I enjoy cutting in our free time. I’m so happy to see the attention this way of life has earned over the last few years, and I’m so excited to do whatever I can to help introduce more people to this amazing way of life, especially kids of my generation and younger. I’m so thankful for the opportunity the Mikayla Lane Collection, in conjunction with my music, has offered me to help bring awareness and appreciation for this authentic way of life.